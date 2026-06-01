To add further momentum to his title campaign, the teenaged Belgian took yet another Fox Holeshot Award at the start of race two, although Adamo was able to rail around the outside in the second corner, just as Febvre and the Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul rider Kevin Horgmo passed Herlings into third and fourth! “The Bullet” was able to respond quickly, but another title contender then hit problems as Gajser crashed in the fast valley between the Pit Lane and the finish line jump! It put the Slovenian towards the back of the pack, and he would only be able to recover to 19th at the chequered flag.

At the furthest end of the circuit from the start, Coenen made his move past Adamo to take the lead in convincing fashion, and again nobody could catch him, even though Herlings did his best after firing across the bows of Adamo to take second into the last corner of the first full lap! Febvre, Fernandez, Horgmo, De Wolf, and Renaux were all giving chase in the top order!

Febvre caught Adamo quickly, but as the Italian got cross-rutted he had to change direction, just as the Champion was drawing near, and the Frenchman hit the ground as his front wheel hit the back one of the KTM! He was able to remount quickly enough to stay in fifth. He was fortunate to do so, as De Wolf nearly crashed trying to pass Fernandez, and just as Renaux was catching them after passing Horgmo for seventh, the Dutchman attacked in the same corner, and they both went down as they hit the same rut in unison! De Wolf was up quickest, and Renaux pounced on Fernandez to take seventh! The move dropped Fernandez to third overall, promoting Adamo to second. Renaux needed one more spot for a podium, but De Wolf had too much pace and finished fifth in the race behind winner Coenen, Herlings, Adamo, and Febvre, who tried again to pass Adamo but was unable to.

Fernandez took seventh, good enough for the podium result by a point from Renaux, with De Wolf fifth overall. Horgmo, Forato, and Red Bull Ducati Factory MX Team pilot Andrea Bonacorsi rounded out the top ten in race two, after Forato had pulled a late pass in the clash of the two tall Italians! Forato was therefore a season-best-equalling sixth overall with Gajser seventh, Horgmo eighth, Herlings’ single score good enough for ninth, and Febvre rounding out the overall top ten!

Coenen claimed his 19th career Grand Prix win with another controlled five-second victory, and extends his points lead over Herlings to an impressive 31. Adamo and Fernandez both scored their first podium results since China in 2025.

Next weekend the series heads to Kegums for the MXGP of Latvia. Herlings has won a record nine times at that circuit, while Lucas has yet to taste victory in the Baltics! Will this situation change, or will “The Bullet” continue his run in the Latvian sand? You have to join us for round eight to find out!

Lucas Coenen: “Good weekend, two hole hots and just led every single lap. The track was crazy, every time you hit one you were almost looping out. I had two big moments and I said, let the race finish because I don’t want to end up on my ear. Overall I’m happy, I think I did a good job this weekend. I'm looking forward to the next weekend in Latvia.”

Andrea Adamo: “It’s amazing! It’s my first podium in my rookie season and there are many fast guys out there, many world champions. The line between P3 and P10 is really thin. Following is almost more easy than leading at the moment because I learn quite well when I’m behind. The expectations are not so high; I came into the season just to learn every race, keep pushing, don’t give up and learn. That’s the main goal for this season.”

Ruben Fernandez: “It’s always good getting back on the box, especially after the last podium in China last year. I haven’t been feeling the best on the bike lately. Been working with the team and changing some stuff to try and get a better feeling. Seems like it’s getting better. The speed, the results; it’s the feeling I have when I’m riding. I’m hoping to feel a little bit better and to be like myself again.”