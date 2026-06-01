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Full Schedule

Round 1 Full Recap: Highlights, Analysis, Interviews, and More

June 1, 2026, 4:00pm
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Twisted Tea presents the Best Post-Race Show Ever from Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Jason Weigandt, Sophie Phelps, Steve Matthes, and Mitch Kendra provide scoops and analysis from the track, and 250 race winner Seth Hammaker stops by as a guest, along with press conference quotes and Rob Filebark's track footage. 

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted! *Must be 21 or older to purchase.

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