Terrible situation to start the first 450 AMA Pro Motocross Championship moto of the season on Saturday, with four-time champion Eli Tomac going down and down hard after a collision with Garrett Marchbanks. Red Bull KTM says Eli suffered a strained neck in that crash, which ended his day, and we'll await more info as far as his return to action.

As for Marchbanks, of Monster Energy Kawasaki, he explained how it happened.

"Me and Eli were just sprinting, he made a pass on me, I tried to make a pass back, racing accident, I didn’t mean to do that on purpose," he said in Title 24's post-race interviews on YouTube. "I thought he was going to let off and he probably thought I was going to let off and we both just hit each other. I feel really bad for what happened, I hope he’s doing okay. My bike was super jacked up and I had to come into the pit to fix it up."