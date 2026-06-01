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Julien Beaumer on Leading Laps in Return to Racing: “Overall, we are in a good spot"

June 1, 2026, 4:25pm
Julien Beaumer on Leading Laps in Return to Racing: “Overall, we are in a good spot
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

After 266 days since last lining up behind a professional starting gate (September 6, 2025, when he suffered a back injury), Julien Beaumer made his return to racing over the weekend. And in just his second moto back, Beaumer holeshot and led laps!

The Red Bull KTM rider looked great while he led the first six laps of the moto before Seth Hammaker got by. Beaumer came through second. His 11-2 finishes landed him fifth overall. The Arizona native rider recorded his second-best overall finish (fourth top-five finish) and best moto finish to date in his first race back in over eight months and 20 days.

Beaumer said the following in the post-race release from the team:

"Today was a really good day overall – I rode well in qualifying, and then in Moto 1 I got off to a solid start, and then just tipped over on Lap 1. I came back to 11th in that one, so my riding was good, and then I got off to another really good start in the second moto and rode my laps. I rode to what I know I'm capable of, and that was good enough for a second in that race, so I am happy with where we are at, and the team did an amazing job with the bike. I think that overall we are in a good spot."

Will he earn his first moto and/or overall win this summer? For a class that looks to have some inconsistency and seems unpredictable, it was a great return to racing for Beaumer.

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250

May 30, 2026
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 2 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
2 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 6 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 3 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 1 - 13 Kawasaki KX250
5 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 11 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
  • Julien Beaumer debuted his 2026 AMA national number at the Pro Motocross opener, becoming the first racer to compete as #13 since Colt Nichols did so last in 2020.
    Julien Beaumer debuted his 2026 AMA national number at the Pro Motocross opener, becoming the first racer to compete as #13 since Colt Nichols did so last in 2020. Align Media
  • Beaumer and Michael Mosiman leading the first lap in the second 250 Class moto.
    Beaumer and Michael Mosiman leading the first lap in the second 250 Class moto. Align Media
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