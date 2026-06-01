Julien Beaumer on Leading Laps in Return to Racing: “Overall, we are in a good spot"

After 266 days since last lining up behind a professional starting gate (September 6, 2025, when he suffered a back injury), Julien Beaumer made his return to racing over the weekend. And in just his second moto back, Beaumer holeshot and led laps!

The Red Bull KTM rider looked great while he led the first six laps of the moto before Seth Hammaker got by. Beaumer came through second. His 11-2 finishes landed him fifth overall. The Arizona native rider recorded his second-best overall finish (fourth top-five finish) and best moto finish to date in his first race back in over eight months and 20 days.

Beaumer said the following in the post-race release from the team:

"Today was a really good day overall – I rode well in qualifying, and then in Moto 1 I got off to a solid start, and then just tipped over on Lap 1. I came back to 11th in that one, so my riding was good, and then I got off to another really good start in the second moto and rode my laps. I rode to what I know I'm capable of, and that was good enough for a second in that race, so I am happy with where we are at, and the team did an amazing job with the bike. I think that overall we are in a good spot."

Will he earn his first moto and/or overall win this summer? For a class that looks to have some inconsistency and seems unpredictable, it was a great return to racing for Beaumer.