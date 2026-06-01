Jason Thomas, Steve Matthes, and Jason Weigandt talk about the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener. Topics include: Was Hunter Lawrence's dominance a surprise? Is Jett Lawrence just a normal fast guy for now? How was Haiden Deegan's debut? Plus Seth Hammaker's day, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's overall strength, a crazy 250 class, and a heated Matthes/JT argument over Instagram bangers.

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