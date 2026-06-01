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Eli Tomac Update After Fox Raceway National Opener DNF

June 1, 2026, 10:40am
Eli Tomac Update After Fox Raceway National Opener DNF
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Unfortunately, Eli Tomac's day at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener ended early than expected. The Red Bull KTM rider collided with Garrett Marchbanks on the opening lap of the first 450 moto Saturday, which resulted in Tomac suffering a DNF and being taken off the track on stretcher (with a neck brace on) on an Alpinestars medical cart. Will Christien reported Tomac is dealing with a neck strain that he will get evaluated further.

KTM's post-race report said the following:

Four-time 450MX Champion Eli Tomac qualified 10th on his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION this morning, however, an unfortunate crash on the opening lap of Moto 1 brought an early end to his day. Initial on-site scans revealed no broken bones after straining his neck in the incident, and he will undergo further evaluation during the week.

We will have more updates on Tomac when they become available. 

Watch the collision at the 1:10 mark below in the video highlights. 


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