Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Live Now
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Moto 1 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Moto 1 Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
Upcoming
WMX
Hangtown WMX
Fri Jun 5
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Watkins Glen International
Sat Jun 6
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 6
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 7
News
Upcoming
WMX
Thunder Valley WMX
Fri Jun 12
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 13
News
Full Schedule

Daxton Bennick Update After Fox Raceway National Moto Two Crash and DNF

June 1, 2026, 5:00pm
Daxton Bennick Update After Fox Raceway National Moto Two Crash and DNF
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Despite a crash and a DNF in the second moto on Saturday at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener, Daxton Bennick appears to be racing this weekend.

Bennick suffered a crash and a DNF in moto two, riding off under his own power after the crash. He scored 7-38 moto finishes for 14th overall and posted to Instagram:

“Thankful to be alright after my crash in the second moto had a solid day going. Hangtown up next👊🏻”

Bennick was the second highest finishing rider on the team behind teammate Ryder DiFrancesco’s tenth overall (19-3) leading the charge as Casey Cochran’s 40-17 was 21st overall.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team's 250 results at the opener:

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250

May 30, 2026
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
10 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 19 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
14 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 7 - 38 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
21 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 40 - 17 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results

DiFrancesco said on his day:

"It was a good weekend for me overall! Qualifying was okay, but I improved as the day developed, which was encouraging. My first moto crash meant that I had to salvage as much as I could, so then in Moto 2, I was up there in the fight to finish third, which makes me excited heading into next weekend."

Cochran said:

"Overall, there are positives to take away. It was decent to start with 10th in qualifying, and then unfortunately we weren't able to finish Moto 1, which was a bummer. Moto 2, I didn't feel super-comfortable out there, so I struggled a little bit all moto. It was good to get some gate drops, though, and we'll come back firing next weekend."

Read Now
July 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted