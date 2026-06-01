Daxton Bennick Update After Fox Raceway National Moto Two Crash and DNF
Despite a crash and a DNF in the second moto on Saturday at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener, Daxton Bennick appears to be racing this weekend.
Bennick suffered a crash and a DNF in moto two, riding off under his own power after the crash. He scored 7-38 moto finishes for 14th overall and posted to Instagram:
“Thankful to be alright after my crash in the second moto had a solid day going. Hangtown up next👊🏻”
Bennick was the second highest finishing rider on the team behind teammate Ryder DiFrancesco’s tenth overall (19-3) leading the charge as Casey Cochran’s 40-17 was 21st overall.
The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team's 250 results at the opener:
Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250May 30, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|10
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|19 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|14
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|7 - 38
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|21
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|40 - 17
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
DiFrancesco said on his day:
"It was a good weekend for me overall! Qualifying was okay, but I improved as the day developed, which was encouraging. My first moto crash meant that I had to salvage as much as I could, so then in Moto 2, I was up there in the fight to finish third, which makes me excited heading into next weekend."
Cochran said:
"Overall, there are positives to take away. It was decent to start with 10th in qualifying, and then unfortunately we weren't able to finish Moto 1, which was a bummer. Moto 2, I didn't feel super-comfortable out there, so I struggled a little bit all moto. It was good to get some gate drops, though, and we'll come back firing next weekend."