In MXGP, Lucas Coenen took the overall win with 1-1 finishes over Andrea Adamo (7-3) and Ruben Fernandez (3-7) in what was a chaotic day. Jeffrey Herlings had a mechanical DNF in the first moto but finished second in moto two, landing ninth overall. Lucas Coenen said he did not want to get passed by Herlings like he did on the last lap last year! Tim Gajser had a big crash of his own early in the second moto, only scoring 19th in the moto (2-19 for seventh overall). Romain Febvre, the 2025 MXGP champion, had a few crashes when battling other riders and he finished 17-4 for tenth overall. Lucas Coenen’s 1-1 means he continues to lead the standings and now both Coenen brothers lead their respective championships. While this is a big feat, both brother's say they are taking it race by race because it is a long season.

After the race, all six riders spoke to the media—as did EMX250 race winner Jake Cannon (brother of WMX racer Charli Cannon) whose 4-2 finishes gave him his second EMX250 overall win in a row.