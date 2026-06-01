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Both Coenens Have Points Lead: “It’s amazing…but the season is long so we gotta keep working”

June 1, 2026, 4:00pm
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany MXGP of GermanyFIM Motocross World Championship

Tough conditions welcomed the FIM Motocross World Championship in Germany for the seventh round of the 19-round championship. Still, there were battles all day long during Sunday’s points paying motos.

In MX2, Kawaski's Mathis Valin took his first career overall win over Sacha Coenen and Camden McLellan. Sacha Coenen won the first moto but tipped over out of the lead during the second moto. French rider Valin inherited the race lead and would win the moto, so his 2-1 finishes bested Sacha Coenen’s 1-2 finishes for the first overall win of his career. Paired with Simon Längenfelder having a tough day (fifth overall), Sacha Coenen now lands in the MX2 championship lead.

MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MX2

May 31, 2026
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 2 - 1 Kawasaki
2 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 1 - 2 KTM
3 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 3 - 6 Triumph
Full Results

In MXGP, Lucas Coenen took the overall win with 1-1 finishes over Andrea Adamo (7-3) and Ruben Fernandez (3-7) in what was a chaotic day. Jeffrey Herlings had a mechanical DNF in the first moto but finished second in moto two, landing ninth overall. Lucas Coenen said he did not want to get passed by Herlings like he did on the last lap last year! Tim Gajser had a big crash of his own early in the second moto, only scoring 19th in the moto (2-19 for seventh overall). Romain Febvre, the 2025 MXGP champion, had a few crashes when battling other riders and he finished 17-4 for tenth overall. Lucas Coenen’s 1-1 means he continues to lead the standings and now both Coenen brothers lead their respective championships. While this is a big feat, both brother's say they are taking it race by race because it is a long season.

After the race, all six riders spoke to the media—as did EMX250 race winner Jake Cannon (brother of WMX racer Charli Cannon) whose 4-2 finishes gave him his second EMX250 overall win in a row.

MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MXGP

May 31, 2026
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 7 - 3 KTM
3 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 3 - 7 Honda
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Germany - EMX250

May 31, 2026
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jake Cannon Jake Cannon 4 - 2 Kawasaki
2 Gyan Doensen Gyan Doensen The Netherlands 2 - 5 KTM
3 Nicolò Alvisi Nicolò Alvisi Italy 6 - 4 Honda
Full Results
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