The season opener took place over the weekend at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and there plenty of, we-didn't-see-that-coming, moments! To make sense out of what happened at the first round, we fired off a list of questions former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

How were the conditions at Fox Raceway for the season opener? This track can get pretty dry and hardpack sometimes.

This track is always brutal. What starts as soft, loamy conditions in the morning (even muddy) turn into crusty, dry conditions. It’s a very difficult transition to decipher with the motorcycle. It’s even more difficult to find comfort on as a rider. This is not a racetrack I would enjoy riding. Hard pass on the racing for me.

The 250 Class is wide open. Did you see anything at Fox Raceway that would lead you to believe otherwise?

No, I think you’re spot on with the thought there. Seth Hammaker won the overall by a big margin but I do think there will be a lot of up and down in this class. I don’t see anyone with the ability to just put up 45+ weekends consistently. Maybe I’m wrong and this is the breakout season for Hammaker but history tells me that’s unlikely. I think Hammaker, Levi Kitchen, Jo Shimoda, Chance Hymas, and more will have their day in the sun followed by some less stellar variance.