The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Hunter Lawrence Makes Statement with Dominant Victory at Pro Motocross Opener from Fox Raceway

Seth Hammaker Breaks Through for Maiden 250SMX Class Win Outdoors

PALA, Calif. – The second half of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship got underway from sunny Southern California for Round 18 of the 2026 campaign and the opening race of the 55th Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort Fox Raceway National Presented by Fox Racing welcomed one of its largest crowds ever to witness one of the most anticipated starts to a season in history. The premier 450SMX Class saw a dominant performance from Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence, the recent Supercross runner-up, who put forth his most impressive outdoor performance to date with a dominant 1-1 effort. In the 250SMX Class, a wide-open field produced a new winner in Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker.

450 Class

Timed Qualifying

The first Qualifying effort of the season saw Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence [#96] lead the way in each of the two sessions, topping the charts with a time of 2:16.832 in Qualifying 2, which placed him just over a half-second ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado [#26] with a time of 2:17.461.

Last Chance Qualifier

The Last Chance Qualifier was won by One11ink Yamaha’s Magnus Smith [#456]. The top four finishers transferred into the motos.

Moto 1 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

The opening premier class moto of the season got underway with 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing’s Mikkel Haarup [#31] leading the field to the holeshot in the summer 450SMX Class debut for the Dane and the British manufacturer. Hunter Lawrence slotted into second, with Prado in third. In his first start of the 2026 season, defending Pro Motocross Champion and SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence [#1] started well back in 16th place, which ended a 91 laps-led streak for the Australian at Fox Raceway. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan [#38], the two-time defending 250SMX Class champion making his premier class debut, started deep in the field in 19th.

Hunter Lawrence wasted little time in making the move on Haarup for the lead, then Prado followed through into second shortly thereafter. Haarup continued to lose positions, as Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Chase Sexton [#4] moved into third and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper [#32] into fourth. Sexton then experienced misfortune and traded positions with Cooper.

While the battle up front stabilized between Hunter Lawrence and Prado, all eyes focused on the charge through the field by both Jett Lawrence and Deegan, who soon found themselves next to one another and picked off riders, one-by-one, to move up well inside the top 10. Deegan briefly made the pass on Lawrence at one point, only to have the champ regain the position and eventually put some distance on his rookie rival.

As the minutes wound down on the race clock, Hunter Lawrence extended his lead over Prado to nearly 10 seconds. Cooper tightened his grip on third after Sexton went down and dropped from fourth to seventh.

Hunter Lawrence closed out an impressive opening moto performance by a margin of 8.7 seconds over Prado, who earned the best moto result of his career. Cooper finished third, while Jett Lawrence fought his way up to fourth and Deegan up to fifth.