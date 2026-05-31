Watch the post-race press conference, featuring 250 Class podium finishers Seth Hammaker, Caden Dudney, and Cole Davies, 450 Class podium finishers Hunter Lawrence, Jorge Prado, and Jett Lawrence, plus Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team manager Ian Southwell and Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom.
Motocross
Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250May 30, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Caden Dudney
|Des Moines, IA
|6 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|3 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|1 - 13
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|11 - 2
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Motocross
Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450May 30, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|2 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|4 - 3
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|3 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
Main image by Mitch Kendra