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Hunter Lawrence:

Hunter Lawrence: "It's cool as racers to be able to have days like this and good results. It just it's great for everyone that's involved"

May 31, 2026, 7:25am
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Watch the post-race press conference, featuring 250 Class podium finishers Seth Hammaker, Caden Dudney, and Cole Davies, 450 Class podium finishers Hunter Lawrence, Jorge Prado, and Jett Lawrence, plus Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team manager Ian Southwell and Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom.

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250

May 30, 2026
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 2 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
2 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 6 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 3 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 1 - 13 Kawasaki KX250
5 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 11 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450

May 30, 2026
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 2 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 4 - 3 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 3 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 5 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Main image by Mitch Kendra

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