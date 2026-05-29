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Video: Fox Raceway National Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage

May 29, 2026, 11:30pm
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Fox Raceway, as Mitch Kendra and Sophie Phelps give the scoop from press day for the highly-anticipated Pro Motocross opener for 2026. Hear from various riders such as Garrett Marchbanks, Justing Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, Chance Hymas, Jo Shimoda and Jett Lawrence. Also....we wouldn't leave you without some raw riding! Enjoy!

Hosts: Sophie Phelps, Mitch Kendra
Edit and Film: Rob Filebark

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     Saturday, May 30
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 30 - 3:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos (Encore Presentation)
      May 31 - 12:00 PM
      NBC
Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
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