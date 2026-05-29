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How to Watch: Fox Raceway National and MXGP of Germany TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Fox Raceway National and MXGP of Germany TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

May 29, 2026, 1:35pm
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Fox Raceway at Pala. The 11-round championship will kick off Saturday and can be watched live on Peacock all day long. 

What you need to know the most for the Fox Raceway National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is back in action this weekend with the round seven MXGP of Germany. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     Saturday, May 30
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 30 - 3:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos (Encore Presentation)
      May 31 - 1:30 PM
      NBC
Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany

     WMX & EMX250
    Sunday, May 31
    • Studio Show 
      Live
      May 30 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      May 30 - 6:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      May 30 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • WMX Race 1 
      Live
      May 30 - 8:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      May 30 - 9:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 30 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 30 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • WMX Race 2 
      Live
      May 31 - 3:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 2 
      Live
      May 31 - 5:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 31 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 31 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 31 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 31 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     Saturday, May 30
    Fox Raceway at Pala
    Pala, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PDT)
    Thursday
    9:00am 9:00am Registered Team Parking
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Amateur Racing
    9:00am6:00pm 9:00am – 6:00pm Registered Team Parking
    9:00am5:00pm 9:00am – 5:00pm Will Call
    9:30am6:00pm
    Live Now     		9:30am – 6:00pm Privateer Parking
    12:00pm3:00pm 12:00pm – 3:00pm Technical Control
    2:00pm3:00pm 2:00pm – 3:00pm Media Activity
    Saturday
    7:00am2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:20am8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:35am8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
    8:50am9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:10am9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:30am9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
    9:50am10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:10am10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes
    10:50am11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes
    11:05am11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
    11:35am11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
    11:50am12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
    12:05pm1:00pm 12:05pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance Peacock
    12:15pm1:00pm 12:15pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES Peacock
    1:00pm1:10pm 1:00pm – 1:10pm 250 Class Sight Lap Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:15pm1:50pm 1:15pm – 1:50pm 250 Class Moto #1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm2:00pm 1:50pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
    2:00pm2:10pm 2:00pm – 2:10pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    2:15pm2:50pm 2:15pm – 2:50pm 450 Class Moto #1
    2:50pm3:00pm 2:50pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
    2:50pm3:20pm 2:50pm – 3:20pm Halftime
    3:20pm3:28pm 3:20pm – 3:28pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:30pm4:05pm 3:30pm – 4:05pm 250 Class Moto #2
    4:05pm4:15pm 4:05pm – 4:15pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:22pm4:30pm 4:22pm – 4:30pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:30pm5:05pm 4:30pm – 5:05pm 450 Class Moto #2
    5:05pm5:15pm 5:05pm – 5:15pm 450 Winners Circle
Fox Raceway Motocross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All times local to Pala, California (Pacific time).

Fox Raceway National opening round schedule
Fox Raceway National opening round schedule Pro Motocross

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!

Click through the full program below!

General Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Fox Raceway National

Fox Raceway National Race Center

Fox Raceway National Injury Report

Fox Raceway National Entry Lists

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250 Provisional Entry List

May 30, 2026
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Revised: May 26 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock New Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450 Provisional Entry List

May 30, 2026
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Revised: May 28 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
18 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence New Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
20 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 450-X
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show Sun May 24 2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show Fri May 22 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show

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Follow Pro Motocross on Social Media

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YouTube — American Motocross 

Follow MXGP on Social Media

X — @MXGP
Instagram — @MXGP
Facebook — @MXGP
YouTube — MXGPTV

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California
Track Address: 12799 CA-76, Pala, CA 92059

Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific 

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Fox Raceway National.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Check out the fan map for round one.

2026 Fox Raceway Fan Map
2026 Fox Raceway Fan Map Pro Motocross

2025 Championship Finish

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 502
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 454
3Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 352
4Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 327
5Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 288
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 509
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 454
3Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 395
4Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 389
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 366
Full Standings

2026 Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 281
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 273
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 261
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 245
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 233
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 286
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 284
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 231
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 223
5Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 219
Full Standings
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