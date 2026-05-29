The opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Fox Raceway at Pala. The 11-round championship will kick off Saturday and can be watched live on Peacock all day long.
What you need to know the most for the Fox Raceway National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.
NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is back in action this weekend with the round seven MXGP of Germany. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
Liqui Moly MXGP of GermanyWMX & EMX250
Sunday, May 31
- Studio ShowLiveMay 30 - 6:00 AM
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveMay 30 - 6:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveMay 30 - 8:10 AM
- WMX Race 1LiveMay 30 - 8:50 AM
- EMX250 Race 1LiveMay 30 - 9:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMay 30 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMay 30 - 11:15 AM
- WMX Race 2LiveMay 31 - 3:35 AM
- EMX250 Race 2LiveMay 31 - 5:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMay 31 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMay 31 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMay 31 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMay 31 - 11:00 AM
-
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Local Time () Track Time (PDT) Thursday 9:00am 9:00am Registered Team Parking Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Amateur Racing 9:00am – 6:00pm 9:00am – 6:00pm Registered Team Parking 9:00am – 5:00pm 9:00am – 5:00pm Will Call 9:30am – 6:00pm
Live Now
9:30am – 6:00pm Privateer Parking 12:00pm – 3:00pm 12:00pm – 3:00pm Technical Control 2:00pm – 3:00pm 2:00pm – 3:00pm Media Activity Saturday 7:00am – 2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens 7:15am – 7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi 7:30am – 7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi 8:00am – 8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:20am – 8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:35am – 8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance 8:50am – 9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:10am – 9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:30am – 9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance 9:50am – 10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes 10:10am – 10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes 10:30am – 10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes 10:50am – 11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes 11:05am – 11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance 11:35am – 11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race 11:50am – 12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race 12:05pm – 1:00pm 12:05pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance 12:15pm – 1:00pm 12:15pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES 1:00pm – 1:10pm 1:00pm – 1:10pm 250 Class Sight Lap 1:15pm – 1:50pm 1:15pm – 1:50pm 250 Class Moto #1 1:50pm – 2:00pm 1:50pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews 2:00pm – 2:10pm 2:00pm – 2:10pm 450 Class Sight Lap 2:15pm – 2:50pm 2:15pm – 2:50pm 450 Class Moto #1 2:50pm – 3:00pm 2:50pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews 2:50pm – 3:20pm 2:50pm – 3:20pm Halftime 3:20pm – 3:28pm 3:20pm – 3:28pm 250 Class Sight Lap 3:30pm – 4:05pm 3:30pm – 4:05pm 250 Class Moto #2 4:05pm – 4:15pm 4:05pm – 4:15pm 250 Winners Circle 4:22pm – 4:30pm 4:22pm – 4:30pm 450 Class Sight Lap 4:30pm – 5:05pm 4:30pm – 5:05pm 450 Class Moto #2 5:05pm – 5:15pm 5:05pm – 5:15pm 450 Winners Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All times local to Pala, California (Pacific time).
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!
Click through the full program below!
General Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Fox Raceway National
Fox Raceway National Race Center
Fox Raceway National Injury Report
Fox Raceway National Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|22
|Coty Schock
|New
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|New
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|20
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 450-X
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Follow Pro Motocross on Social Media
X — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross
Follow MXGP on Social Media
Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California
Track Address: 12799 CA-76, Pala, CA 92059
Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Fox Raceway National.
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Check out the fan map for round one.
2025 Championship Finish
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|502
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|454
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|352
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|327
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|288
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|509
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|454
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|395
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|389
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|366
2026 Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|281
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|273
|3
|Guillem Farres
|261
|4
|Liam Everts
|245
|5
|Camden McLellan
|233
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|286
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|284
|3
|Romain Febvre
|231
|4
|Tim Gajser
|223
|5
|Tom Vialle
|219