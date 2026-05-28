The opening round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend in Pala, California, at Fox Raceway. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450MX

Benny Bloss – Wrist | In

Bloss is in for the season opener after missing supercross with a broken wrist.

RJ Hampshire – Foot | In

Hampshire will be back racing at Fox Raceway after he sustained two broken metatarsals in his foot during the supercross season.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | In

Lawrence missed supercross with a fractured his foot/ankle. He’s back for Pro Motocross.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm | In

Oldenburg is back in action for Fox Raceway after suffering a broken left arm in San Diego.

Aaron Plessinger – Hip | In

Plessinger is back for Pro Motocross after missing the latter portion of supercross with a labral tear in his hip.