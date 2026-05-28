The opening round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend in Pala, California, at Fox Raceway. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450MX
Benny Bloss – Wrist | In
Bloss is in for the season opener after missing supercross with a broken wrist.
RJ Hampshire – Foot | In
Hampshire will be back racing at Fox Raceway after he sustained two broken metatarsals in his foot during the supercross season.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | In
Lawrence missed supercross with a fractured his foot/ankle. He’s back for Pro Motocross.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm | In
Oldenburg is back in action for Fox Raceway after suffering a broken left arm in San Diego.
Aaron Plessinger – Hip | In
Plessinger is back for Pro Motocross after missing the latter portion of supercross with a labral tear in his hip.
Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out
Savatgy dislocated his wrist during qualifying in Denver. He’ll miss the season opener.
Eli Tomac – Hip | In
Tomac hurt his hip on his footpeg when he went down in his heat race in Salt Lake City, causing him to withdraw for the night. He’s back for Pro Motocross.
250MX
Drew Adams – Thumb, Arm | Out
Adams is still dealing with injuries sustained when he was landed on in Cleveland. He’s out for the season opener.
Julien Beaumer – Back | In
Beaumer will return to racing this weekend for the first time since sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra at the end of 2025.
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown is dealing with a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist sustained in Birmingham. He’s out for Fox Raceway.
Casey Cochran – Collarbone | In
Cochran reaggravated a collarbone injury in Detroit and pulled out of the season. He’s back for Pro Motocross.
Austin Forkner – Hand | In
Forkner will line up this weekend at Fox Raceway after missing multiple supercross races with a hand injury.
Seth Hammaker – Back | In
Hammaker tore his trapezius muscle in his back when he crashed in the whoops in Salt Lake City. He’s in for Pro Motocross.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder | In
Hymas will return to racing this weekend after dislocating his left shoulder early in the supercross season.
Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out
McAdoo crashed hard in Salt Lake City and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. His neck and back were found to be free of fractures, but he announced this week he sustained a fracture in his hand and is out for the opener.
Michael Mosiman – Elbow, Hand | In
Mosiman missed multiple supercross races after dislocating his elbow and breaking his radius, fingers, and multiple bones in his hand while preparing for Birmingham. He’s back for Pro Motocross.
Jo Shimoda – Ankle | In
Shimoda will return to racing after sustaining a small fracture in his left fibula in St. Louis.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll is dealing with an injury to his right Achilles tendon sustained in Birmingham. He’s out for the foreseeable future.