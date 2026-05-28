The Most Anticipated Start to a Motocross Season Ever? JT on What to Expect

Most riders will use the scoop tire, especially early in the day, but that second moto may offer a chance to bring in a hybrid option or “cut” knob variation. The start is so critically important that most will fear losing forward drive in the deep loam, keeping them on the aggressive side of tread patterns as a rule. There are ways to skirt the edges, though, as a less aggressive tire can be “cut” to add gap in the knob spacing. This would entail taking a cutting tool and simply removing part of the large knob in the middle of the tire. The side knobs would remain, giving more grip in the harder sections, but the “cut” knob would create a wider area for loose, loamy dirt to fill, propelling the bike forward and helping to offset the loss of dirt displacement on the start a full scoop would offer.

Who’s Hot

Cole Davies won the SLC finale, besting his teammate Haiden Deegan. The jury is still out on Davies' MX expectation, but it’s hard to think he won’t be a player.

Chance Hymas was crazy hot early in 2025 Pro Motocross. There’s no reason to think that same trend won’t hold. The only question is can he keep the story together for 11 rounds?

Jo Shimoda must feel like this is a championship run in the making. On paper, he looks to be a favorite. He’s coming off an injury in St. Louis so how healthy and prepared he is will be the main question for round 1.

Levi Kitchen has never had a better Pro Motocross opportunity than this summer. He will need to execute, but if a championship is in his future, I can’t picture a better setup than 2026.

Jett Lawrence is the reigning champion and the tour de force until proven otherwise. It’s a guessing game as to how ready he is, but betting against him is a good way to go broke.

Haiden Deegan is the most capable rookie in 450 Pro Motocross since Jett Lawrence in 2023. That’s a serious comparison to live up to but with the prep in place, Deegs should be an immediate factor in this fight.

Hunter Lawrence lost the SX title in a heartbreaking duel with Ken Roczen. His mental and emotional resilience will be tested early in these rounds. Ability is not in question for me, it’s how engaged he can will himself to be after such a draining SX run.

Jorge Prado will be looking for revenge after an underwhelming 2025 summer. He has been logging laps on this very racetrack and I can’t picture a scenario where he’s outside of the top 3 in the first corner of each moto. Watch out for the 26, he’s going to be foaming at the mouth to prove people wrong.

A healthy Eli Tomac is always a threat to win. His performance at this round a year ago should speak to his capability. Not many are talking about Tomac right now as a title contender, which could prove to be a big mistake. He’s good at Pala and will be thinking good things entering Saturday.

Chase Sexton might have the least hype since he entered the 450 class. Reminder, he won the last race in SLC! That’s why he lands here. Chase is as good as he decides to be. He can win or be fifth and I would shoulder shrug at both. I have no idea what to expect from Chase this summer, honestly. I could see very different scenarios play out. I do believe, very strongly, that him starting fast in the first round is more important than for any other contender. A poor opening round could set a very disruptive narrative moving forward. Momentum snowballs in both directions.