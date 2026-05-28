The Most Anticipated Start to a Motocross Season Ever? JT on What to Expect

And just like that, we are entering a brand-new Pro Motocross Championship and continuing on in the overall SMX World Championship. In what might be the most anticipated start to a motocross season ever, the line-up is simply jaw dropping. Name dropping the likes of Jett, Deegs, Hunter, Eli, Prado, Sexton, and the Coop’s, I can’t remember a season more jammed near the top. Then add to that list podium hopefuls like RJ Hampshire, Aaron Plessinger, Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Barcia, and Malcolm Stewart.
The most intriguing part of this campaign is that I truly have no idea what to expect in either class. The clamoring for dominance in the 450 Class leaves a vacancy for who’s to reign in the 250 Class. There will be a new 250 champion crowned in 2026 and many are staking their claim before the first gate even drops. Who’s to say they are right or wrong? With Deegs exiting to the premier division, the iron throne is available. Riders like Shimoda, Hymas, and Davies all won motos in 2025, but can they bring the consistency it will take to stand atop the field come Ironman? That question, as they say, is why we go racing.
This Fox Raceway racetrack is not one for the meek. Traction levels that change from a soft, rutty, muck in the morning to a brutally hard square edged bumps in the afternoon wreak havoc on riders and chassis engineers alike. It’s a track that is difficult to truly trust and most riders spend the afternoon giving it the side eye.
Most riders will use the scoop tire, especially early in the day, but that second moto may offer a chance to bring in a hybrid option or “cut” knob variation. The start is so critically important that most will fear losing forward drive in the deep loam, keeping them on the aggressive side of tread patterns as a rule. There are ways to skirt the edges, though, as a less aggressive tire can be “cut” to add gap in the knob spacing. This would entail taking a cutting tool and simply removing part of the large knob in the middle of the tire. The side knobs would remain, giving more grip in the harder sections, but the “cut” knob would create a wider area for loose, loamy dirt to fill, propelling the bike forward and helping to offset the loss of dirt displacement on the start a full scoop would offer.
Who’s Hot
Cole Davies won the SLC finale, besting his teammate Haiden Deegan. The jury is still out on Davies' MX expectation, but it’s hard to think he won’t be a player.
Chance Hymas was crazy hot early in 2025 Pro Motocross. There’s no reason to think that same trend won’t hold. The only question is can he keep the story together for 11 rounds?
Jo Shimoda must feel like this is a championship run in the making. On paper, he looks to be a favorite. He’s coming off an injury in St. Louis so how healthy and prepared he is will be the main question for round 1.
Levi Kitchen has never had a better Pro Motocross opportunity than this summer. He will need to execute, but if a championship is in his future, I can’t picture a better setup than 2026.
Jett Lawrence is the reigning champion and the tour de force until proven otherwise. It’s a guessing game as to how ready he is, but betting against him is a good way to go broke.
Haiden Deegan is the most capable rookie in 450 Pro Motocross since Jett Lawrence in 2023. That’s a serious comparison to live up to but with the prep in place, Deegs should be an immediate factor in this fight.
Hunter Lawrence lost the SX title in a heartbreaking duel with Ken Roczen. His mental and emotional resilience will be tested early in these rounds. Ability is not in question for me, it’s how engaged he can will himself to be after such a draining SX run.
Jorge Prado will be looking for revenge after an underwhelming 2025 summer. He has been logging laps on this very racetrack and I can’t picture a scenario where he’s outside of the top 3 in the first corner of each moto. Watch out for the 26, he’s going to be foaming at the mouth to prove people wrong.
A healthy Eli Tomac is always a threat to win. His performance at this round a year ago should speak to his capability. Not many are talking about Tomac right now as a title contender, which could prove to be a big mistake. He’s good at Pala and will be thinking good things entering Saturday.
Chase Sexton might have the least hype since he entered the 450 class. Reminder, he won the last race in SLC! That’s why he lands here. Chase is as good as he decides to be. He can win or be fifth and I would shoulder shrug at both. I have no idea what to expect from Chase this summer, honestly. I could see very different scenarios play out. I do believe, very strongly, that him starting fast in the first round is more important than for any other contender. A poor opening round could set a very disruptive narrative moving forward. Momentum snowballs in both directions.
Who’s Not
Cameron McAdoo will miss time with a fracture in his hand sustained in Salt Lake City. Bummer for the Pro Circuit rider.
Cooper Webb announced his last run of Pro Motocross and also a deal to race WSX this year. That series starts during Pro Motocross which has me wondering how engaged he will be in this championship. He’s earned whatever route he chooses, though, and will be cheered all summer long.
Bold Predictions
Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence start next to each other because we all deserve this.
The top 5 on the first lap are 26, 96, 1, 3, and 38 and my head literally explodes.
Chase Sexton wears his hat inside out at the press conference.