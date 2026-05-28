Redesigned CRF450R Headlines Honda’s 2027 Off-Road Motocross Range

CRF450R HRC Works Edition

Honda’s CRF450R HRC Works Edition represents the most advanced and race-focused iteration of Honda’s premium motocrosser to date. Based on the completely redesigned CRF450R platform, this elite model combines cutting-edge engineering with direct input from Honda’s factory racing programs, delivering meaningful gains in power, handling and overall performance. Featuring exclusive high-end components, specialized settings and HRC-inspired styling, the CRF450R HRC Works Edition is purpose-built for riders seeking the closest possible connection to Honda’s championship-winning race machines.

Color: Red

MSRP: $12,999

Available: October

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CRF450RX

Built on a legacy of continuous refinement and race-proven performance, Honda’s CRF450RX undergoes its most significant evolution of the model since its introduction. Completely redesigned from the ground up, with feedback from off-road racing teams like SLR Honda, Phoenix Racing Honda and JCR Honda, this latest generation reflects years of development at the highest levels of closed-course off-road competition, incorporating meaningful gains in power, handling and durability. From its all-new engine and chassis to its updated styling and design, the CRF450RX is purpose-built to meet the demands of today’s cross-country racers—a balanced, confidence-inspiring platform that excels across a wide range of challenging terrain.

Color: Red

MSRP: $10,399

Available: August

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CRF450X

Boasting race-proven performance in the harshest off-road environments, Honda’s CRF450X carries a legacy as one of the most capable machines in Honda’s trail lineup. Powered by a potent 450cc liquid-cooled Unicam® engine and paired with a wide-ratio six-speed transmission, it delivers strong, controllable power across a wide range of terrain. A lightweight twin-spar aluminum frame and premium Showa® suspension complete a durable, competition-ready package. Beyond its desert-racing pedigree, the CRF450X remains a comfortable and capable weekend trail bike, carrying forward the versatility and reliability that helped define Honda’s legendary XR lineup.

Color: Red

MSRP: $9,999

Available: October

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CRF450RL

Combining the thrill of high-performance off-road riding with street-legal versatility, the CRF450RL is built for real-world adventure. Sharing the same styling and colors as Honda’s legendary CRF450R motocross platform, it delivers a 450cc engine, precision suspension, and rugged durability—ready to tackle technical forest trails, open desert terrain or paved connectors, with confidence and excitement.

Color: Red

MSRP: $10,199

Available: October

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CRF250R

Building on a legacy of championship-winning performance, the CRF250R exemplifies Honda’s commitment to balanced performance, precision handling and durability in the highly competitive 250 motocross class. That pedigree was reinforced by Honda HRC Progressive rider Jo Shimoda, who captured the 2025 SuperMotocross Championship, underscoring the platform’s race-winning capability at the highest level. For 2027, targeted suspension revisions improve consistency and rider feel, while updates to the intake and exhaust systems reduce sound output to support compliance with evolving regulations while maintaining the high level of performance riders expect. The result is a finely tuned machine designed to excel in a wide range of track conditions.

Color: Red

MSRP: $8,599

Available: July

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CRF250R HRC Works Edition

Building on the proven performance of the CRF250R platform, Honda’s newly renamed CRF250R HRC Works Edition delivers a true factory-inspired motocross experience, with features and settings influenced directly from Honda’s highest levels of racing. Reflecting the machines campaigned by Honda HRC Progressive, the model combines exclusive components, specialized tuning and distinctive styling to elevate performance on every part of the track. From enhanced power delivery and refined suspension feel to premium materials and race-ready details, the CRF250R HRC Works Edition delivers the ultimate competitive edge straight from the showroom floor.

Color: Red

MSRP: $11,199

Available: November

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CRF250RX

Trusted by closed-course off-road teams like SLR Honda, Phoenix Racing Honda and JCR Honda, the CRF250RX blends championship-winning motocross DNA with trail-focused versatility. Derived from the proven CRF250R platform and refined for cross-country competition, this off-road specialist delivers a potent combination of responsive power, precise handling and rugged durability. With updates that enhance rideability, control and endurance in challenging terrain, the CRF250RX is equally at home threading tight woods, conquering technical sections, or charging across open terrain.

Color: Red

MSRP: $8,899

Available: August

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CRF300F

As the largest model in Honda’s trail bike family, the CRF300F blends approachable performance with proven durability, making it ideal for recreational trail riders and developing off-road enthusiasts alike. Its 294cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine delivers smooth, tractable power through a versatile six-speed transmission, while features like fuel injection, electric start and compliant Showa suspension help ensure easy operation and confident handling on a wide range of terrain.

Color: Red

MSRP: $5,099

Available: September

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CRF125F / CR125FB

One of Honda’s most approachable and confidence-inspiring trail bikes, the CRF125F is designed to help newer riders build skills while still delivering engaging performance as their abilities progress. Available in a standard version and a larger configuration called the CRF125F Big Wheel, this model combines a smooth, fuel-injected 125cc air-cooled four-stroke engine with a durable steel frame and compliant suspension. Features like push-button electric start, a four-speed transmission with manual clutch, and Honda’s Pro-Link® rear suspension contribute to a user-friendly yet capable package that performs reliably across a wide range of off-road terrain. Both versions are 50-state off-road legal, and both deliver the quality and reliability for which Honda is known.

Color: Red

MSRP CRF125F: $3,599 CRF125FB: $3,999

Available: August

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CRF110F

The winning formula of Honda’s CRF110F has made it a favorite for young riders and families entering the world of off-road motorcycling. Designed to build confidence and maximize fun, the model pairs a smooth, fuel-injected 109cc air-cooled, four-stroke engine with a four-speed transmission and automatic clutch that eliminates the need for a clutch lever, making operation simple and unintimidating for developing riders. With features like push-button electric start, an adjustable throttle limiter and a durable chassis with compliant suspension, the CRF110F offers a reliable, user-friendly platform that helps new riders focus on learning skills and enjoying time on the trail.

Color: Red

MSRP: $2,799

Available: September

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CRF50F

Continuing its long-standing role as the ideal starting point for the next generation of off-road riders, the CRF50F is purpose-built for beginners. Combining a smooth and dependable 49cc air-cooled four-stroke engine with a three-speed transmission and automatic clutch, Honda’s smallest trail bike allows new riders to focus on balance and throttle control without worrying about stalling. A low seat height, lightweight chassis and durable construction inspire confidence for young riders, while thoughtful features like an adjustable throttle limiter help parents match the bike’s performance to a rider’s developing skills. The result is a simple, reliable trail bike designed to make learning to ride fun and accessible.

Color: Red

MSRP: $1,899

Available: August

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Learn more at https://powersports.honda.com.