Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing Returns for Pro Motocross with Bloss and Oldenburg

The Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing team is usually a supercross and SMX outfit that doesn't compete in the Pro Motocross leg of the season, but early season injuries to both of the team's riders led to a quick pivot. Instead of trying to find two replacement riders for supercross, the squad simply shifted efforts to Pro Motocross. Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg are now ready to resume the season. Here's a team PR from Beta Motorcycles USA.

Liqui Moly Beta Racing Ready for Pro Motocross Season

The Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing team is excited to announce its return to full strength as it prepares to take on the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Following a challenging Supercross campaign that was unfortunately sidelined by injuries, factory riders Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg are now 100% healed, dialed in, and eager to put the Beta 450 RX to the test in the great outdoors.

While the Supercross season did not yield the results the team set out to achieve due to early physical setbacks, the time away allowed both Bloss and Oldenburg to focus entirely on their recovery and rehabilitation. With a clean bill of health, the duo has spent the last several weeks heavily focused on outdoor testing, refining their suspension and engine setups to tackle the grueling, high-speed demands of the Pro Motocross tracks.