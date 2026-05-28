At the same time, the number of lead grooves on the transmission’s shift drum was reduced from three to two, by combining the lead grooves for the right shift fork and the center shift fork. This allowed the width of the shift drum to be reduced by 13.4mm, to 63.5mm from 76.9mm. The drum is also now constructed of a high-strength material, enabling further wall-thinning and contributing to an additional weight reduction of 0.3 pounds (46%).

In addition, engineers changed the transmission’s main-shaft bearing from an annular-collar design to a split, resin-cage needle-bearing design, a change that subsequently enabled reductions in the size and weight of other transmission components. Each gear was carefully updated, implementing the ideal shape, shaft diameter, wall thickness and position, without being restricted by adjacent gear geometry. The new transmission has a 14mm shorter main-shaft length, and it weighs 1.1 pounds less than its predecessor (a 15% reduction).

Starter

A complete redesign of the starter system resulted in a weight reduction of over 1 pound, while also improving reliability. The number of axes in the starter-gear layout was reduced from five to four, while the press-fit-type torque eliminator was replaced with a lightweight friction-disc type, with three disc springs and one friction disc. In addition, the one-way starter clutch was updated, reducing the size for a lighter outer structure. The redesigned system achieves a more stable, more durable slip-torque characteristic, contributing to the lightweight starter-gear architecture.

ELECTRONIC CONTROLS

The CRF450R HRC Works Edition features a suite of electronic rider aids that enhance control and allow for customization. To mimic what the HRC factory riders were looking for, the engine uses selectable ECU maps that offer a smooth delivery while retaining strong torque and power throughout the rev range. The settings for all the ride modes have been optimized for 2027.

Ride Modes

A gear-position sensor allows the use of three specific ignition maps for first and second gears, third and fourth gears, and fifth gear. There are options for Standard, Smooth and Aggressive ignition maps, selectable via a handlebar-mounted switch, enabling simple tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions.

Mode 1: Standard

Mode 2: Smooth

Mode 3: Aggressive

HSTC

In addition to ride modes, Honda Selectable Torque Control offers three levels of intervention. HSTC monitors rpm spikes and responds by temporarily reducing torque. This is accomplished by retarding ignition timing and controlling PGM-FI to aid rear traction. A handlebar-mounted switch allows selection between modes, depending on conditions and rider preference:

HSTC 1: The system intervenes the least and waits the longest to do so—useful for reducing wheel-spin and maintaining control in tight corners.

HSTC 2: A midpoint between modes 1 and 3 in terms of how quickly and assertively the system intervenes.

HSTC 3: The system intervenes most quickly and assertively, which helps in conditions that are slippery or muddy.

The HSTC system can also be switched off completely.

Launch Control

For 2027, the launch-control settings incorporate feedback from the HRC works teams, with three modes to choose from:

Level 1: For high-traction conditions and/or advanced riders. When waiting for a gate drop while in level 1, the launch-control system holds a high rpm and then returns to normal immediately after the start, with minimum wheel-spin intervention.

Level 2: For high-traction conditions and/or average riders. In level 2, a slightly lower rpm than mode 1 is held before revs return to normal immediately after the start, with medium wheel-spin intervention.

Level 3: For slippery conditions and/or novice riders. In level 3, the held rpm is low, and it gradually returns to normal a few seconds after the start, for more wheel-speed intervention.

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

As with the rest of the CRF450R HRC Works Edition, the chassis has been completely overhauled for improved handling. Stability is enhanced considerably, delivering confidence during all types of conditions. Front-to-rear pitching during acceleration and braking has also been reduced, further enhancing overall stability. The rougher the track conditions, the greater this advantage becomes.

Suspension has been significantly improved as well, with engineers adding appropriate friction through the entire stroke—particularly at the very initial stages of movement—for a consistent feel. Front and rear damping performance has also been made more consistent, from initial movement to full bottoming, resulting in improved overall ride performance. Suspension oil has been unified between the front and rear systems, enhancing consistency in damping control.

Geometry

To improve stability while maintaining good cornering performance, the base dimensions and rider position have been optimized. Mimicking the direction of the factory race team, the footpegs were repositioned 5mm rearward, moving rider weight to the rear of the bike, improving traction and facilitating loading of the shock. Wheelbase is now 58.7 inches—0.3 inches longer than before—and the rear axle is moved upward by 0.5 inches. Rake is increased by 0.2º, to 27.5º.

Frame & Subframe

The main frame was redesigned for 2027, with approximately 70 percent new components. The focus was on improving stability and predictable handling in rough track conditions, and while rigidity was increased, the frame weight remains unchanged.

Changes include optimization of the head pipe area, including an upsized gusset that is now cast instead of forged, increasing longitudinal and torsional rigidity by 10 percent. The down tube and front joint (the area above the cradle junction) are optimized for rigidity and weight, while the pivot plate and upper shock mount are reshaped to optimize rigidity. The cylinder-head hanger plates have been redesigned, and are now constructed of aluminum instead of steel, for improved rigidity and a combined 0.3-pound weight savings. To accept the new engine, the lower cradle and the middle engine hanger have been revised.

The upper bracket for attaching the subframe is new, as is the attachment point on the subframe itself. The subframe’s lower pipes are also revised, to simplify airbox access.

Swingarm

The swingarm has been redesigned, with updates to the main arms, cross-body, end pieces and weld-bead, for improved handling and a more premium, refined look. The entire component is now hand-polished to achieve a premium finish.

Applying throat welding at the joints where the main pipes meet the cross member results in a smooth, consistent surface. This enables the main pipes to be designed with a larger outer diameter but thinner walls, reducing weight by 0.9 pounds. Rigidity is maintained while reducing weight, achieving a balanced distribution of stiffness in the longitudinal, lateral, and torsional directions, for uniform flex characteristics throughout the swingarm. Also, the main arms’ cross section is now a D-shape, with no sharp edges, minimizing drag in ruts.

The chain guide is more resistant to deformation under impact loads, thanks to an impact-resistant resin material derived from the Monster Energy Honda HRC Rally team. In addition, the chain slider has been reinforced on both the top and bottom, while the addition of a small damping hole reduces chain bounce for more consistent drive characteristics.

Front Suspension

When developing the 49mm inverted Showa coil-spring fork for the 2027 CRF450R HRC Works Edition, engineers worked hard to minimize any feeling of steps in the stroke. A Dynamic Blow System main-piston valve structure replaces the traditional Bending Check Valve structure. Additionally, the rate of the main spring was increased from 5.0 N/mm to 5.2 N/mm, delivering a slightly firmer setup and better front-end feel. A Kashima coating was applied to the outer fork tubes, as well as internal sliding components like the rod and cylinder, and the fork legs are coated in titanium oxide.

The hole in the main piston rod is now smaller, increasing extremely low-speed damping force. The previous resin, conical spring seat has been replaced with an aluminum cylindrical seat, reducing step-like sensations when the oil level is reached. The sub-comp valve shims are thinner and greater in number.

The combined result of these changes is improved stroke consistency and better damping feel, with increased compression damping in the extremely low- to low-speed range.

The CRF450R HRC Works Edition comes with a hand-operated fork-compression adjuster, as well as black-anodized front-axle holders. An updated seal between the steering stem and the top triple clamp delivers optimized friction characteristics during steering inputs, for enhanced chassis stability.

Rear Suspension

The Pro-Link rear-suspension system is highlighted by a Showa shock absorber with a 50mm body. On the CRF450R HRC Works Edition, the shock has a special titanium oxide-coated 18mm shock shaft, as well as a special Metallic Red shock spring. Some internal sections of the reservoir body were machined, resulting in a thinner wall and reducing weight by 1.4 ounces.

As with the fork, compression and rebound damping have been increased, and the main piston band was optimized to permit freer piston movement. This reduces the difference between static and dynamic friction, improving consistency.

The coil spring within the shock’s compression damping-force adjuster has a stiffer rate (87.4 N/mm instead of 7.85 N/mm), enhancing damping feel in the low-speed-compression range and improving overall consistency. In addition, the spring guide has been redesigned to optimize adjustment sensitivity, and SS37 suspension oil is used (replacing SS25), matching the fork’s fluid for a consistent damping feel between front and rear.

Following the direction of the race team, the shock’s bladder was changed to a more-responsive round type, resulting in improved plushness and consistency. The bump rubber is now smaller, improving bottoming feel. Also consistent with Honda’s factory race teams, the collar and dust seal housing the spherical bearing within the upper shock mount has been updated to reduce shock play, while also moderating initial impact harshness, resulting in improved overall performance.

The linkage ratio has been optimized as well, reducing kickback behavior during acceleration for improved comfort and stability. In another move influenced by the factory HRC teams, a thrust needle-bearing construction has been adopted for the link (replacing the previous thrust washer), reducing friction for better smoothness and traction feel.

Wheels

The CRF450R HRC Works Edition has special black D.I.D DirtStar LT-X rims (21-inch front, 19-inch rear) that deliver durable performance and good looks. The rear hub has been redesigned using feedback from works-level racing programs to increase strength, performance and serviceability, while reducing weight by 0.6 pounds (5.5 percent, excluding the tire). The span between the axle bearings has been increased to enhance wheel rigidity and increase axle strength. A revised spoke angle optimizes wheel rigidity and strength, while also enhancing traction.

The rear sprocket has been upgraded to a fully machined design from RK, and the lightening-hole pattern is new. Importantly, the sprocket’s mounting diameter is 7mm larger (now 160mm), for improved sprocket strength. The model also uses a special D.I.D DM2 gold chain.

Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires replace the previous MX33 tires, featuring a carcass material that improves damping and absorption, maintaining performance up to 30 percent longer. Progressive Cornering Block Technology improves cornering grip and enhances feel and absorption, while the rubber compound increases traction and maintains durability. The rear knob pattern has center blocks that are 11 percent taller and 44 percent wider, for increased traction and control, as well as advanced mud-evacuation technology

Brakes

Petal-style brake rotors (sized 260mm front, 240mm rear) disperse heat, while a low-expansion front brake hose gives strong feel and consistent stopping power. The front-brake caliper was developed based on feedback from Honda HRC Progressive riders, and it features two pistons (sized 30mm and 27mm), allowing for a smooth, linear feel that’s consistent throughout a moto. The caliper also features machined accents. The rear brake has a single piston.

CRF450RX

Built on a legacy of continuous refinement and race-proven performance, Honda’s CRF450RX represents the most significant evolution of the model since its introduction. Completely redesigned from the ground up, with feedback from off-road racing teams like SLR Honda, Phoenix Racing Honda and JCR Honda, this latest generation reflects years of development at the highest levels of closed-course off-road competition, incorporating advanced engineering, rider-focused ergonomics and meaningful gains in power, handling and durability. From its all-new engine and chassis to its updated styling and design, the CRF450RX is purpose-built to meet the demands of today’s cross-country racers—a balanced, confidence-inspiring platform that excels across a wide range of challenging terrain.

HISTORY

Introduced for model-year 2017, the CRF450RX has always been based on the CRF450R motocrosser but developed for closed-course off-road racing. The model was updated for 2019, with a new cylinder head, a refined oil-management system, new ECU settings, HRC launch control, a Renthal® Fatbar® handlebar, black rims and redesigned fork protectors. For model-year 2021, the CRF450RX benefited from improved power and handling, plus the addition of handguards and a revised fuel tank. Honda gave most of the CRF Performance family a makeover for 2025, with updates to the CRF450RX focused on chassis-rigidity optimization, plus a new airbox, header pipe, ECU mapping, suspension valving and bodywork. For the 2027 model year, the CRF450RX is all-new, having undergone its most extensive overhaul ever.

NEW FOR 2027

New bodywork, matching works bikes used by HRC riders.

New tricolor livery unifies the Honda Racing image/brand.

New 1.9-gallon titanium fuel tank.

New swingarm, chain slider and plastic chain-guide plate.

Sustainable materials used for some parts, including front fender, front number plate, radiator shrouds and seat base.

New engine with more rigid crankshaft assembly, new bearings.

Cylinder-bore size is now 1mm larger.

Full transistorized ignition and ignition coil, with updated fuel-injection and ignition settings.

New airbox, air filter, air funnel.

New airbox, air filter, air funnel.

Evolved Unicam valvetrain system.

Larger intake and exhaust valves, more aggressive cam profile, switch to titanium exhaust valves.

Steeper angle for all valves, and shorter/steeper downdraft intake.

New clutch with lighter design and innovative back-torque-limiter design.

Redesigned transmission is smaller and lighter, and has revised, taller gear ratios.

Redesigned lighter, more-reliable starter system.

New exhaust system, designed to meet racing organizations’ stricter sound limits.

New main wiring harness.

New design for main frame and rear subframe.

Suspension has changed internals/oil/setting, with extensive steps taken to optimize damping feel and consistency, including between front and rear.

Kashima coating added on internal suspension parts, front and rear.

Fork switches from the traditional Bending Check Valve configuration to a Dynamic Blow System main-piston-valve structure, for improved stroke consistency.

New shock linkage with revised ratio and a new thrust needle bearing.

New rear-wheel hub design.

Extensive detail updates to simplify bike maintenance.

OFF-ROAD-SPECIFIC FEATURES

Compared to the CRF450R motocrosser, the CRF450RX has the following differences:

Front and rear suspension have dedicated settings developed specifically for the closed-course off-road application, for good compliance over technical terrain like rocks and roots.

The CRF450RX’s ECU features a different fuel-injection map, with settings that deliver a smooth spread of power, maximizing traction in slippery, off-road conditions.

Whereas the CRF450R has a 19-inch rear wheel, the CRF450RX has an 18-inch rear wheel, for a taller tire sidewall that better absorbs obstacles typically encountered off-road. In addition, front and rear tires are Dunlop Geomax AT81, which offer all-around performance, plus high levels of ruggedness for off-road racing and riding.

The CRF450RX comes standard with plastic hand guards, to help fend off trailside bushes and brush.

Full-coverage skid plate, with increased protection compared to 2026 model.

The model also has an aluminum side stand, which facilitates parking away from the pits but tucks out of the way when not in use.

DESIGN & STYLING

The standard CRF450R is known for its excellent ergonomics; the CRF450RX retains those, but adds features designed specifically for closed-course off-road racing. For 2027, one of the most visible changes is a switch to a new tricolor scheme, matching the look of HRC motocross and road-race teams worldwide. The red/white/blue colors and large Honda logo are designed to unify and strengthen the Honda Racing brand and identity.

The bodywork is also new, with updated shapes for the radiator shrouds and side panels. To create a flatter side surface and allow freer rider movement, the difference in the bike’s width between the radiator-shroud area and the seating area is reduced. The side panels now have a symmetrical shape that facilitates gripping with the legs when the rider’s weight is placed rearward on the bike; this also improves lateral movement when seated. The left side panel now mounts via bolts at the front and rear, for a more secure attachment (the right side panel still uses a clip at the rear). The seat has more cushion for 2027, and as before, the seat base has rearward-facing tongues and front-located mounting tabs. This design makes installation simple, while keeping the seat securely in place.

A 1.9-gallon titanium fuel tank replaces the 2.1-gallon resin tank of the 2026 model. A large resin skid plate offers good protection from trail debris, while plastic hand guards help fend off trailside bushes and brush. An aluminum side stand is convenient for trailside parking.

Consistent with Honda’s “Triple Action to Zero” initiative (a part of the brand’s aim for zero environmental impact by 2050), the 2027 CRF450RX features several first steps at using sustainable materials. For example, the front fender, front number plate and radiator shrouds are made from post-industrial recycled material that achieves a high-gloss finish and good weather resistance, achieved through the selection of highly transparent raw materials and optimal design. In addition, the seat base is constructed from an impact-resistant post-industrial recycled material.

A single switch cluster addresses several functions: engine stop, ride-modes and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The starter and HRC launch control utilize the same button on the right side of the Renthal® Fatbar® handlebar. There are two locations for the handlebar clamp, and the clamp can be turned 180º; as a result, four different mounting positions are possible, through a range of 26mm.

An extensive list of detailed changes was carried out to simplify bike maintenance: The shock can now be removed without first removing the ECU, and the air filter can now be accessed via the side panel (there is no airbox lid for 2027). The rear brake rotor can be removed and installed with just one wrench, as the bolts now thread directly into the hub. Similarly, the chain guide now has press-fitted nuts, so only one wrench is needed for installation and removal. The rear wheel’s side collars now have a rounded shape and are held in place more securely, simplifying rear-wheel installation. Finally, the routing of the clutch hose has been updated so that the fuel tank needn’t be removed to access it.