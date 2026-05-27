Over the weekend, the sixth round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place in France. In MX2, Triumph's Guillem Farres swept the motos to win the overall. Simon Längenfelder finished fifth overall but still leads the championship.

In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings took the overall win with 2-1 finishes over Lucas Coenen (1-2 finishes). Lucas Coenen still leads the MXGP standings.

View the results and championship standings below.