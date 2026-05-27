Unfortunately, we will be missing two factory 250 riders from this weekend's AMA Pro Motocross Championship season opening round. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team announced both Drew Adams and Cameron McAdoo are out for Saturday. Adams was landed on at the Cleveland SX in mid-April and suffered a wrist/arm injury, and McAdoo went down hard in the whoops at the SX finale and did not finish the race. McAdoo was taken to a hospital to have his neck and back checked out but said everything checked out okay. Both riders will miss the opener.

So, Kawasaki will have Levi Kitchen, Seth Hammaker, and Nick Romano (who was signed a fill-in rider for Adams during SX) racing the Pro Motocross opener.

Here is the release from the team, which oddly does not mention Adams or McAdoo at all. Kawasaki did an Instagram post where they mentioned the two riders would be out, but no mention of either one in the official release.

Pro Motocross Championship Kicks Off with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Three-Rider Squad at Fox Raceway

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders Levi Kitchen, Seth Hammaker, and Nick Romano are set to launch the 2026 Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, this Saturday afternoon. After two weeks of recovery and preparation following the supercross season, the three-rider lineup returns to Southern California refreshed, motivated, and eager to make an early statement outdoors. While the season opener has historically presented challenges for the team, a focused offseason program has the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad determined to turn the page and start the 2026 summer strong.

Said Iain Southwell, Team Manager:

“We’re excited to get the Pro Motocross season underway at Fox Raceway. The team has put in a lot of work over the last few weeks since supercross, and everyone is healthy, motivated, and ready to race outdoors. Levi, Seth, and Nick have all had strong preparation heading into the opener, and we’re looking forward to seeing that progress pay off and building momentum right from the start of the summer.”

The Adams/Romano Instagram post from earlier this afternoon: