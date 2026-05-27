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Fox Raceway National Pro Motocross Opener Entry Lists

May 27, 2026, 9:30am
Fox Raceway National Pro Motocross Opener Entry Lists
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship drops the gate this weekend as we start what is expected to be a very exciting new season. Fox Raceway in Pala in Pala, California, will host the season opener on Saturday.

Check out the entry lists for both the 250 and 450 Classes, but note, these are NOT the final versions of the entry lists. The AMA will make revisions over the next few days as riders continue to sign up all the way up through Saturday morning.

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250 Provisional Entry List

May 30, 2026
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Revised: May 27 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
33 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States Triumph TF 250-X
37 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
40 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
43 Lux Turner Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
47 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
57 Avery Long Avery Long New London, MN United States KTM 250 SX-F
61 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
65 Marshal Weltin Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States Kawasaki KX250
71 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
73 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers Venetia, PA United States Honda CRF250R
74 Gage Linville Gage Linville Lake Park, GA United States Triumph TF 250-X
77 Derek Kelley Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
82 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States Yamaha YZ250F
99 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
117 Tim Jaunin Tim Jaunin Cartigny, Switzerland Switzerland Honda CRF250R
140 Russell Buccheri Russell Buccheri Duxbury, MA United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
141 Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States Kawasaki KX250
142 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
155 Dylan Cunha Dylan Cunha Modesto, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
158 Tre Fierro III Tre Fierro III El paso, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
159 Brock Bennett Brock Bennett Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
180 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
199 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
201 Timothy Barnum Timothy Barnum Phelan, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
235 Patrick Murphy Patrick Murphy Clinton, IA United States Yamaha YZ250F
251 Kyle Czworkowski Kyle Czworkowski Cleveland, OH United States Honda CRF250R
265 Devin Ruth Devin Ruth San Diego Triumph TF 250-X
283 Collin Burns Collin Burns Thomson, IL United States Kawasaki KX250
298 Joey De Santi Joey De Santi Fort Lauderdale Yamaha YZ250F
300 Jonathan Getz Jonathan Getz Old Town, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
316 Ty Freehill Ty Freehill Rescue, CA United States Honda CRF250R
369 Nicholas Hunt Nicholas Hunt Fort Wayne, IN United States Triumph TF 250-X
371 Chase Haynes Chase Haynes Scottsdale, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
373 Gavin Betts Gavin Betts Clifton Park Kawasaki KX250
388 Brandon Ray Brandon Ray Fremont, CA United States Triumph TF 250-X
410 Noah Gordon Noah Gordon Menifee, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
430 Kyle Looney Kyle Looney Lakeside, CA United States Triumph TF 250-X
443 Cole Timboe Cole Timboe Calimesa, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
486 Aden Keefer Aden Keefer New California United States Honda CRF250R
518 Matthew Mowery Matthew Mowery St. Petersburg, FL United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
539 Cole Zeller Cole Zeller Murrieta, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
587 Noah Schuring Noah Schuring Portage, MI United States Yamaha YZ250F
674 Carson Millikan Carson Millikan Sunrise, AZ United States Yamaha YZ250F
736 Jace Allred Jace Allred Riverton, UT United States KTM 250 SX-F
752 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani New Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
775 CJ Benard CJ Benard Peoria, AZ United States Yamaha YZ250F
795 Jace Hinrichs Jace Hinrichs Colorado Springs, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
800 Preston Masciangelo Preston Masciangelo Brantford, ON Canada KTM 250 SX-F
809 Brayden Ehlermann Brayden Ehlermann Westtown, NY United States GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
872 Mathys Boisrame Mathys Boisrame France France KTM 250 SX-F
900 Keegan Rowley Keegan Rowley Channahon, IL United States Yamaha YZ250F
923 Cohen Jackman Cohen Jackman Saratoga Springs, UT United States KTM 250 SX-F
951 Jadyn Serles Jadyn Serles Granite Falls, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
990 Nico Israel Nico Israel Santiago, Chile Chile Triumph TF 250-X
999 Jesse Jacobsen Jesse Jacobsen Weatherford, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Entry List
  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     Saturday, May 30
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 30 - 3:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos (Encore Presentation)
      May 31 - 1:30 PM
      NBC
Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450 Provisional Entry List

May 30, 2026
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Revised: May 27 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
20 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 450-X
28 Christian Craig Christian Craig New Temecula, CA United States Honda CRF450R
31 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark Triumph TF 450-X
32 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
36 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
38 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
41 Mitchell Harrison Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States Kawasaki KX450
50 Lorenzo Locurcio Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela Venezuela GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
51 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States Ducati Desmo 450MX
52 Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg New Alvord, TX United States Beta 450 RX
54 Benny Bloss Benny Bloss New Oak Grove, MO United States Beta 450 RX
62 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States KTM 450 SX-F
69 Jack Chambers Jack Chambers Auburndale, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
83 Justin Rodbell Justin Rodbell Prince Frederick, MD United States Honda CRF450R
133 Dominic DeSimone Dominic DeSimone Las Vegas, NV United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
153 Clayton Tucker Clayton Tucker El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
162 Whispern Smith Whispern Smith Midwest City, OK United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
171 Josh Mosiman Josh Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
188 Hamden Hudson Hamden Hudson Danville, VA United States Kawasaki KX450
196 Blake Hoag Blake Hoag Kennard, NE United States Honda CRF450R Works Edition
210 Bryce Hammond Bryce Hammond Pleasanton, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
216 Grant Hoffman Grant Hoffman Canton, GA United States Yamaha YZ450F
221 Cody Walker Cody Walker Canyon Lake, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
225 Brett Stralo Brett Stralo Parker, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
232 Joel Milesevic Joel Milesevic Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250
259 Daniel Bortolin Daniel Bortolin New Venezuela Venezuela GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
281 Cory Carsten Cory Carsten Bayville, NJ United States Suzuki RM-Z450
299 Konnor Visger Konnor Visger Bellevue, MI United States Beta 450 RX
302 Myles Monty Myles Monty United States United States Yamaha YZ450F
306 Damon Strobel Damon Strobel Elizabeth, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
365 Cody Wingardner Cody Wingardner Zillah, WA United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
374 Dakota Bender Dakota Bender Winchester, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
417 Cornelius Tøndel Cornelius Tøndel Norway Norway Kawasaki KX450
418 Mason Semmens Mason Semmens Australia Australia KTM 450 SX-F
437 Vincent Luhovey Vincent Luhovey Greensburg, PA United States Kawasaki KX450SR
445 Noah Miesen Noah Miesen St. Paul, MN United States Yamaha YZ450F
456 Magnus Smith Magnus Smith Denmark Denmark Yamaha YZ450F
470 Ethan Day Ethan Day Twin Lake, MI United States Kawasaki KX450
494 Jack Badell Jack Badell Winchester, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
496 KC Clinton KC Clinton Twin Falls, ID United States Honda CRF450R
502 Ryan Surratt Ryan Surratt Corona, CA United States Honda CRF450R
525 Rocco Morse Rocco Morse Burbank, CA United States Honda CRF450R
536 Gavin Tilford Gavin Tilford Pine Island, MN United States Honda CRF450R
563 Dante Oliveira Dante Oliveira Hollister, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
572 RJ Warda RJ Warda Rancho Cucamonga, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
603 Matt Jackson Matt Jackson Troy, PA United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
647 Matthew Hubert Matthew Hubert Riverside, CA United States Kawasaki KX450
670 Gavin Brough Gavin Brough Kaysville, UT United States Honda CRF450R
773 Sage Powers Sage Powers Murrieta Honda CRF450R
877 Anthony Castaneda Anthony Castaneda New North Fork, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
934 Brian Medeiros Brian Medeiros Koloa, HI United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
Full Entry List
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