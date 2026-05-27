The 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship drops the gate this weekend as we start what is expected to be a very exciting new season. Fox Raceway in Pala in Pala, California, will host the season opener on Saturday.

Check out the entry lists for both the 250 and 450 Classes, but note, these are NOT the final versions of the entry lists. The AMA will make revisions over the next few days as riders continue to sign up all the way up through Saturday morning.