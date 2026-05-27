Now living in the USA full-time, Australian Charli Cannon is ready for her second year of racing WMX in the USA: "I've upped my game with my training. So that's been a lot more intense. ...training four times a week at MTF." We caught up to Cannon after her Open Pro Sport win at the LLMX Northeast Area Qualifier at High Point Raceway on Sunday.

No, Cannon is NOT racing the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, she was using the race to test and learn the track ahead of the upcoming WMX round there on Father's Day weekend. Cannon competed in three classes, winning both the 250 and Open Pro Sport classes, plus she finished second in the College (18-24) (Sportsman) class.

Watch as Cannon talks about living in the USA full-time, her anticipated title battle with Lachlan Turner this year, her experience racing around the world, and more.

Film/edit: Mitch Kendra