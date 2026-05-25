Honda HRC PETRONAS factory rider Jeffrey Herlings picked up his 115th GP victory yesterday in France after swapping moto wins with Lucas Coenen. This makes two wins in a row for Herling’s as he sits only two points back from Coenen in the standings. Herlings sat down at the press conference and gave his opinion of the win and what to expect in the coming months.

How did you feel today?

Jeffrey Herlings: It was a tough weekend, with the weather and the track conditions but to go one-two-one across the weekend is exactly what we wanted. I got the start in the second moto when I needed it and although Lucas was behind me the whole race, I was able to ride a mistake-free race and even getting some cramp near the end, I held on and took the victory. We did a lot of work during this break from the GPs, both racing and testing, so I want to thank everyone at Honda HRC PETRONAS for their efforts. This season is going to be a marathon, not a sprint so I just need to keep going.

How important was the start this weekend?

Coming into the second moto, I knew the start was going to be key. Before the restart, I was second, and then there was a bit of a chaos on the line with riders being removed and how we lined up. So, it took a bit of time but then once we got racing, I was straight in the lead. I had the pressure from Lucas for the full 20 laps. I managed to not make any mistakes, because I heard him all the time, he was right on my rear wheel. Just with three or four laps to go, I started to get cramp. I was like, “Oh shit, this is not the right timing to have that.” But we managed to keep charging and managed to win.