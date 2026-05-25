Rider Quotes

Guillem Farres: “We showed we had the speed this weekend. I learned a lot from every single race. We had a great time with the team in the break and I was really excited to come back racing. During the break I had some time to think, and I have to say, I get bored living alone in Belgium, so I’ve been listening to podcasts. It’s kind of funny because some people have been talking about me and my team and saying we’re not contenders, and that made me a little mad, but in a good way. I just wanted to come back and do my thing and show what I’m capable of. I’ve cut a lot of points in the last two rounds to the leaders and I’m happy. I’m going to fight for this championship until the last race, every single lap. It’s only round six, it’s a long championship, and a lot of things can happen. I think I’ve shown I belong at the top step with everyone else, that’s what I’m here for.”

Camden McLellan: “A lot better after the break. It came at the right time and the right duration, four weeks was needed. I feel good again. This weekend was good for my confidence. In Riola and Trentino I took a big hit, not just in points but also started to question myself, whether I still had it or not. I answered that for myself this weekend. I think I was the fastest rider on the track. Race 2 was a little frustrating but both races were good, my starts were decent, which is unusual for me. I still have a big mountain to climb to get back into the championship fight, but that’s the plan. You’re only as good as your last race, and this weekend was really good. On hard pack as well, I think that answers a lot of questions for me. Looking forward to Germany.”

Mathis Valin: “Yesterday I was feeling good on the track, it’s been a while since I felt that good. I won the qualifying race and today was tough with the heat, but it was the same for everyone. The track was quite small so we were really close to each other the whole time. I took a lot of roost but I managed to make passes in both races. It feels good to be back on the box, especially in front of the French crowd. Back-to-back podiums is really good for my rhythm and momentum. Before Sardinia I had a bad burn and it got worse at Italy so I had to stop, but I feel good again now. The speed is coming back, we’re getting closer and closer to the win, and we’re going step by step. I still need to improve my starts, I know that if I start in front I’ll stay in front because I have the speed. So yeah, just work on the starts and then my head, and it’s going to be good.”