Cooper Webb has stated that this will be his final year racing the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and it's pretty clear he's looking to transition to a full-time campaign of supercross racing and the SMX Playoffs. He now has one big link inked, via a deal with Rick Ware Racing's FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) team, which was announced over the weekend.

There aren't any major details outside of Webb having teammates with Rick Ware riders who have already raced WSX before. It will be Webb and Justin Hill on 450s, and Coty Schock and Devin Simonson on 250s.

WSX begins August 8 in Calgary, Canada, which is actually not a schedule conflict with Pro Motocross, which is off that weekend.

Webb will race in Canada then complete the rest of the Pro Motocross schedule, then the SMX Playoffs and SMX World Championship in September, then the rest of WSX from October-December (the date for the final race in South Africa has not been announced yet).