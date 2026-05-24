Presented by Fly Racing, Motosport, Maxima and Engine Ice.

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas are back to debate and argue all the hot topics as a new season looms in 250 Pro Motocross. Who will be the title contenders this year with the former champ Haiden Deegan moving up to the 450 Class? Coming off a 250 East Supercross Championship, Cole Davies is in the conversation but you can't deny that this could be the year of Jo Shimoda. Some other notable contenders such as Levi Kitchen, Seth Hammaker, Chance Hymas, Max Anstie, Casey Cochran and Max Vohland will all be lining up, hungry to take that top spot!

Video: Tom Journet/Rob Filebark

Edit: Rob Filebark