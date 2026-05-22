The Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship has one more weekend off before the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship starts May 30.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off until the round eight Watkins Glen International GNCC on June 6 and 7.
However, there is still racing to follow this weekend.
After a month off in their schedule, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is back in action this weekend with the round six MXGP of France. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon. The second MXGP moto will air live at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific, then will re-air at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, followed by both the second motos for both the MX2 and the WMX Classes.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- MXGP
MXGP of FranceWMX & EMX125
Sunday, May 24
- Studio ShowLiveMay 23 - 6:00 AM
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveMay 23 - 7:35 AM
- MXGP Start PracticeLiveMay 23 - 8:10 AM
- WMX Race 1LiveMay 23 - 8:50 AM
- EMX125 Race 1LiveMay 23 - 9:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMay 23 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMay 23 - 11:15 AM
- WMX Race 2LiveMay 24 - 3:30 AM
- EMX125 Race 2LiveMay 24 - 6:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMay 24 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMay 24 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMay 24 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMay 24 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMay 24 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)May 24 - 4:00 PM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)May 24 - 5:00 PM
- WMX Race 2 (Delayed)May 24 - 6:00 PM
-
Other Links
General
MXGP of France
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Track Map
2026 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|244
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|241
|3
|Guillem Farres
|204
|4
|Liam Everts
|202
|5
|Camden McLellan
|185
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|231
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|227
|3
|Tom Vialle
|206
|4
|Tim Gajser
|198
|5
|Romain Febvre
|191