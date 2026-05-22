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How to Watch: MXGP of France TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: MXGP of France TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

May 22, 2026, 10:30am
Occitanie, France MXGP of FranceFIM Motocross World Championship

The Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship has one more weekend off before the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship starts May 30.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off until the round eight Watkins Glen International GNCC on June 6 and 7.

However, there is still racing to follow this weekend.

After a month off in their schedule, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is back in action this weekend with the round six MXGP of France. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon. The second MXGP moto will air live at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific, then will re-air at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, followed by both the second motos for both the MX2 and the WMX Classes.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    MXGP of France

     WMX & EMX125
    Sunday, May 24
    • Studio Show 
      Live
      May 23 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      May 23 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Start Practice 
      Live
      May 23 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • WMX Race 1 
      Live
      May 23 - 8:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
      Live
      May 23 - 9:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 23 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 23 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • WMX Race 2 
      Live
      May 24 - 3:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      May 24 - 6:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 24 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 24 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 24 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 24 - 11:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 24 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      May 24 - 4:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      May 24 - 5:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • WMX Race 2 (Delayed)
      May 24 - 6:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of France MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

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MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of France

MXGP of France Event Center

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Track Map

The MXGP of France layout.
The MXGP of France layout. MXGP

2026 Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 244
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 241
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 204
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 202
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 185
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 231
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 227
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 206
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 198
5Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 191
Full Standings
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