The SMX League Wins Three Telly Awards for Television and Social Content Produced Around the SMX World Championship
The following press release is from the SMX League:
The SMX League Wins Three Telly Awards for Television and Social Content Produced Around the SMX World Championship Series
2026 SMX Preview Show and 2026 East Division Hype Video Bring Home Silver Awards in Sports Television & Social Video Among Competitive Field of Entrants in the 47th Annual Telly Awards
SMX Insider Season 3 Episode 36 Takes Bronze in Online Sports Content
ELLENTON, Fla. – The SMX League and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship broadcast team have won three Telly Awards in the 2026 iteration of the awards for Television and Sports content. The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Preview Show and 2026 Monster Energy Supercross - New Coast, New Battles, Same Goal social video both garnered Silver recognition in the 46th Annual Telly Awards. While SMX Insider – Season 3 – Episode 36 – World Championship Wrap-Up took home Bronze. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. Among the winners and competition in sports this year were the Baltimore Ravens, Yahoo Sports, ESPN, Philadelphia Flyers, Spire Motorsports, NHRA, Omaha Productions, the Floria Panthers and more.
“Earning Telly Awards for three consecutive years is a remarkable achievement for the entire SMX Broadcast Team. These honors reflect not only our team’s dedication and passion, but also the compelling stories and unforgettable moments that make this sport so powerful,” said Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting. “As we look ahead to the rest of 2026, our focus remains on elevating the fan experience and capturing the intensity, drama, and human stories that define SMX each week.”
Re-watch the 2026 SMX Preview Show and 2026 East Division Hype Video that took home Silver Awards in the Sports Television & Social Video categories.
2026 SMX Preview Show
2026 East Division Hype Video
Every December the SMX broadcast team delivers fans a first look at the upcoming season, featuring a wealth of knowledge and pre-season scoops from industry experts, media, and the racers themselves. The 2026 Season Preview Show premiered on Sunday, December 27, 2025 on NBC and Peacock. Contributing to the SMX Preview Show each year is Doug Cabrera, Director of Broadcast and Media Content serving as Producer; with contributions from Leigh Diffey, SMX Host; Jason Weigandt, SMX Host; Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting; Sean Brennen, Director of Public Relations; Pamela Mariani, Field Producer; Kent Vanderberg, Editor; Chase Stallo, Writer; Shane Doyle, Camera Operator; Craig Remsburg, Camera Operator; Karl Phrihoda, Camera Operator; and Shawn Rogers, Graphics.
In today’s content landscape, speed, quality, and effectiveness are essential to keeping fans engaged. The 2026 Eastern Divisional 250SMX Hype Video, filmed and produced in under 24 hours, earned Silver in a highly competitive field alongside leading professional sports teams and organizations. The concepting and execution of this piece, along with much of SMX’s social media content, is led by Jenna Terrill, Sr. Digital Marketing Manager; Thomas Manzello, Social & Digital Assistant Manager; and Shane Doyle, Cole Dudley, Kyle Beck, and John Perovic of CONVRG Media.
Re-watch SMX Insider – Season 3 – Episode 36 – World Championship Wrap-Up which took Bronze recognition, marking the shows second Telly Award in three years.
SMX Insider – Season 3 – Episode 36 – World Championship Wrap-Up
Responsible for SMX Insider each and every week is Chris Bond, Producer; Ken Adelson, Head of Broadcast; Michael Kirkpatrick, Editor; Alejandra Garcia Ponce, Editor; Shawn Rogers, Graphics; Doug Cabrera, Director of Broadcast and Media Content; and hosts Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and Clinton Fowler.
With over 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which features more than 250 experts across the world of video. This year welcomed judges including Tamara Kruger, Head of Content and Sponsorships, Google; Janet Graham Borba, Executive VP of Production, HBO; Phil Cook, Chief Marketing Officer, WNBA; and Andrea Wertheim, Senior Manager Post Production, Netflix.
The full list of the 47th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.