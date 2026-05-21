Watch: Testing the New Dunlop MX54 Hard-Packed Tires - Full Intro Video

Dunlop has introduced the new hard-packed, front and rear MX54 tires. So, what is the difference from the MX53 to the MX54 tire? Is this new MX54 tire worth it? Kris Keefer and Simon Cudby went to the Dunlop MX54 Tire intro at Fox Raceway at Pala to test the new front and rear tires and give some initial thoughts and impressions. Plus, hear from Dunlop's Jay Clark and Jesse Wentland.

Read the full press release from Dunlop.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby