Brandon Croney was over at Pleasure Valley Raceway for the 2026 Dylan Slusser Memorial Race over the weekend. Croney captured all the action, from practice to the pre- and post-race scenes to the racing and everything in between.
Here are some of his best photos from the weekend. Follow Brandon Croney on Instagram: @_hyperfocusimages.
Make sure to click the images to view them in full size!
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