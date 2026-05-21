Dunlop Introduce All-New Geomax MX54 Hard-Packed Tire

The following press release is from Dunlop:

Rancho Cucamonga, CA – Dunlop Tires is proud to introduce the all-new Geomax MX54, the next evolution in intermediate to hard terrain motocross performance. Building on the proven foundation of the Geomax MX53 with updates from the Geomax MX34, the MX54 is engineered to deliver optimized performance across a broader range of track conditions, with a focus on consistency, control, and durability as terrain evolves from intermediate to hard-packed.

Designed for where most riders compete, the MX54 bridges the gap between soft-intermediate terrain and hard terrain stability. The result is a tire that performs at a high level across changing track conditions, maintaining predictable feel from morning moisture to late-day hard-pack.

At the core of the MX54 rear tire is a tread pattern derived directly from Dunlop’s Geomax Factory Spec tire, delivering enhanced drive grip, improved slide control, and increased traction under acceleration. This proven design allows riders to maximize forward drive while maintaining confidence in demanding conditions.

The MX54 front tire features an all-new tread pattern engineered to improve turn-in precision, cornering stability, and braking performance. By refining block placement and optimizing knob stiffness, Dunlop has created a front tire that offers more consistent feedback and improved line-holding ability, especially as tracks become slick and hard-packed.

Dunlop’s patented Progressive Cornering Block Technology Advanced is utilized to enhance flexibility and increase the number of biting edges. This results in improved grip, better compliance, and more predictable handling across a wide range of terrain conditions.

In addition to tread design advancements, the MX54 incorporates an updated compound and carcass construction to improve durability and maintain performance over longer motos. Enhanced wear resistance ensures that riders experience consistent performance throughout the life of the tire, even in abrasive track conditions.

The Geomax MX54 is a direct replacement for the MX53, offering riders a clear step forward in performance with expanded capability in harder terrain while retaining the versatility expected from an intermediate-hard terrain tire.

“The MX54 represents the next step in our motocross tire evolution,” said Chad Geer, Director of Motorcycle Marketing & Motorsports. “We’ve taken everything we learned from the success of the MX53 and applied it to a tire that delivers more consistency, more control, and more confidence for today’s riders and racing conditions.”

The Geomax MX54 lineup will be available through authorized Dunlop Motorcycle Tires dealers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.DunlopMotorcycleTires.com.