There’s a 19-year-old phenom from Belgium leading this year’s FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), and now he and his twin brother (Sacha, ranked second in the MX2 class) are going to try motocross in America. Jason Weigandt meets Lucas Coenen to learn about his family background and how the brothers have fought their way to the top.

Brought to you by Yamaha, Yoshimura, Fly Racing, SuperLite Seats and Throttle Jockey.

Video: Jason Weigandt

Edit: Rob Filebark