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Watch: Steward Baylor Jr. Wins Powerline Park GNCC - Full Bike Video Highlights

May 19, 2026, 12:30pm
Watch: Steward Baylor Jr. Wins Powerline Park GNCC - Full Bike Video Highlights
St Clairsville, OH Powerline ParkProgressive GNCC Racing

The seventh round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Ohio.

Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took the overall win over Craig Delong (Husqvarna) and Kailub Russell (Yamaha). After we saw five different winners in the first five rounds, Baylor joined championship leader Jordan Ashburn (Honda) as the second repeat overall winner of 2026.

Angus Riordan (Honda) took the XC2 Class win over Brody Johnson (Husqvarna) and Jason Tino (KTM). Tino now leads the XC2 Championship.

Brandy Richards (KTM) took the WXC win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Danielle McDonald (Yamaha). Richards now takes over the WXC championship lead!

Watch the video highlights below.

Video Highlights

Bike Raw Recap | 2026 Kenda Tires Powerline Park GNCC

Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 Kenda Tires Powerline Park GNCC

Powerline Park GNCC Results

GNCC

Powerline Park - Overall Race

May 16, 2026
Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:11:12.414 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:12:11.039 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
3 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 03:12:35.539 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
4 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:12:36.933 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:14:03.993 Australia Australia Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Powerline Park - XC2 Pro Race

May 16, 2026
Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:14:03.993 Australia Australia Honda
2 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:16:00.268 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
3 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:17:11.060 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
4 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:24:33.652 Parkersburg, WV United States Honda
5 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 03:14:32.172 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Powerline Park - WXC Race

May 16, 2026
Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:57:30.433 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:57:48.459 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
3 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 02:02:37.478 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
4 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 02:08:56.058 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
5 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 02:13:08.110 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
Full Results

Points Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 137
2Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 128
3Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 121
4Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 112
5Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 103
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 150
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 150
3Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 145
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 140
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 103
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 174
2Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 173
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 168
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 107
5Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 98
Full Standings
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