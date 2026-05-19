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Steve Matthes: Sacha (MX2) and Lucas (Current MXGP Leader) Coenen to Race Thunder Valley National on June 13

May 19, 2026, 1:00pm
Steve Matthes: Sacha (MX2) and Lucas (Current MXGP Leader) Coenen to Race Thunder Valley National on June 13
Lakewood, CO Thunder Valley WMXWomen's Motocross Championship

We are already looking forward to an exciting AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and we just learned of another wild card entry we will see this summer: the Coenen brothers!

Steve Matthes posted on X that we will see current FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) leader Lucas and his twin brother Sacha Coenen race the Thunder Valley National on June 13.

Lucas Coenen has two overall wins through the first five rounds of the MXGP season, with their sixth round taking place this weekend in France.

Sacha Coenen is currently sitting second in the MX2 Championship, as his 241 points sit behind his teammate Simon Längenfelder (244 points).

We will also see Antonio Cairoli at some point on the Ducati Desmo450 MX again at a couple of rounds, just as he did last summer. Those rounds have yet to be confirmed.

But this Coenen news has been confirmed for the Thunder Valley National. There were rumors the Coenen twins would come over to the USA to race a few rounds of Pro Motocross last summer but that did not happen. Now, it is confirmed we will see them race this summer at least once. The MXGP of Latvia is scheduled for June 7, with the MXGP of Italy on the calendar for June 21.

While this is the only confirmed Pro Motocross round the Coenens will race at the moment, we have heard there is potential for the brothers to race up to four rounds of Pro Motocross this season. Stay tuned for more updates later this week.

It is well reported the Coenen brothers want to come race in the USA full-time. They have confirmed to Adam Wheeler that Red Bull KTM could support them here in the USA. Is this the first step towards full-time racing in the USA? Could we see them both here as early as 2027?

Thunder Valley Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Lucas Coenen
    Lucas Coenen KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo
  • Lucas Coenen in the MXGP field.
    Lucas Coenen in the MXGP field. KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo
  • Sacha Coenen
    Sacha Coenen KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo
  • Sacha Coenen
    Sacha Coenen KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo
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