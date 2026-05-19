We will also see Antonio Cairoli at some point on the Ducati Desmo450 MX again at a couple of rounds, just as he did last summer. Those rounds have yet to be confirmed.

But this Coenen news has been confirmed for the Thunder Valley National. There were rumors the Coenen twins would come over to the USA to race a few rounds of Pro Motocross last summer but that did not happen. Now, it is confirmed we will see them race this summer at least once. The MXGP of Latvia is scheduled for June 7, with the MXGP of Italy on the calendar for June 21.

While this is the only confirmed Pro Motocross round the Coenens will race at the moment, we have heard there is potential for the brothers to race up to four rounds of Pro Motocross this season. Stay tuned for more updates later this week.

It is well reported the Coenen brothers want to come race in the USA full-time. They have confirmed to Adam Wheeler that Red Bull KTM could support them here in the USA. Is this the first step towards full-time racing in the USA? Could we see them both here as early as 2027?