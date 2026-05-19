FXR Racing & Spring Creek MX Park Extend Multi-Year Partnership
The following press release is from FXR Racing:
FXR Racing & Spring Creek MX Park Extend Multi-Year Partnership
Oak Bluff, Manitoba — FXR Racing and Spring Creek MX Park have agreed to extend the strategic partnership between the two organizations for an additional three years, which will include the title sponsorship of the Pro Motocross Championship round as the FXR Racing Spring Creek MX Park National in Millville, MN. The 2026 FXR Racing Spring Creek National will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2026.
- Motocross
Spring CreekSaturday, July 18
“We’re proud to continue our partnership with FXR Racing—it’s a brand with deep roots in the Minnesota moto community. A multi-year relationship like this brings stability and a shared vision, and we’re excited to keep building and growing together both on and off the track,” said Alex Martin, Director of Operations of Spring Creek MX Park.
“FXR Racing has had an office in Forest Lake, MN for six years now, which has given Spring Creek a special place in our hearts as one of our favorite local tracks. It is the California of the North, it’s the epicenter for motocross racing in this part of the country,” said Milt Reimer, President of FXR Racing. “The Martin family has a long history in motocross and off-road racing and are a pleasure to work with, we are excited to continue to grow together.”
FXR Racing will be there to own the moment at the Spring Creek MX National, from the iconic hills of Mount Martin to the sand rollers by the creek. Onsite, FXR Racing will also be hosting a retail booth that can be found on the vendor row throughout the course of the weekend.
To learn more about FXR Racing, Spring Creek MX Park or the AMA Pro Motocross Championship please visit: https://fxrracing.com/, www.springcreekmx.com or https://promotocross.com/.