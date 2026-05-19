FXR Racing & Spring Creek MX Park Extend Multi-Year Partnership

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with FXR Racing—it’s a brand with deep roots in the Minnesota moto community. A multi-year relationship like this brings stability and a shared vision, and we’re excited to keep building and growing together both on and off the track,” said Alex Martin, Director of Operations of Spring Creek MX Park.

“FXR Racing has had an office in Forest Lake, MN for six years now, which has given Spring Creek a special place in our hearts as one of our favorite local tracks. It is the California of the North, it’s the epicenter for motocross racing in this part of the country,” said Milt Reimer, President of FXR Racing. “The Martin family has a long history in motocross and off-road racing and are a pleasure to work with, we are excited to continue to grow together.”