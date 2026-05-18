Kitchen is now focusing on Fox Raceway at Pala and just how he will approach the opening phase of the rapidly approaching AMA 250cc Pro Motocross Championship.

“I wouldn’t say that I want to ease into the season,” reasoned Kitchen. “I don’t feel like that’s the way to go about it. I want to try and bring some good speed. That’s the goal. I’ve had good results there in the past. I’m looking forward to all the rounds. They all have their cool little quirks about them. Hangtown can be extremely hot and Colorado is awesome and super-rutted. The are all just fun, man. I love all of them. Southwick is so unique. Then you go to Washougal and that’s the one that I really need to dial-in this year. I kind of made a gameplan so I can improve there. Yeah, the tracks I know I’ve been good at, I want to keep that confidence going. I think it helps. At least for me. I also know that any day you can just figure a track out and have a great day on it. That happened to me at Budds Creek. I had never had a top 10 and won an overall at Budds Creek the next year. You know you just have to be confident in yourself.”

Kitchen firmly believes he can make a run at the 2026 250cc title.

“Oh yeah. Big time,” answered Kitchen when asked if he believes he can snag the 250cc Championship this summer. “I was going to say that it is my goal. I expect nothing less than to win the championship, honestly. I feel like I won’t feel as satisfied, for sure, if I don’t meet those expectations. I also have learned over the years that you want to expect it and you want to just try to manifest it. Nothing is promised, but you want to just work towards that goal. It would be awesome to win it. I’d be super happy. Yeah, that’s what I’m working towards. Like I said, that’s kind of the expectation, I suppose. It’s just what I expect out of myself.”

When I spoke to him last March, Kitchen said, “For me, big picture is to go and try to keep getting better and better. Really, that’s what’s motivating me now, trying to get better.” Reading this quote back to Kitchen, I asked if he feels he is actually getting better.

“Yeah, totally. That’s how I feel in every aspect. I’m improving in different parts of the race. Some days there are parts of it that I lack. I feel like I have strong suits in different pieces of the race. So does everybody, I feel. I’m just trying to strengthen all those aspects that maybe fall a little short. With people who know they are fit, it’s just a huge advantage. Showing other people you’re fit is huge too. There is a lot that goes into it, but if you just have those things in line, that’s what separates the good from the great. It’s what you work towards and what I’m working towards. I’m excited for it and looking forward to it all, for sure.”

Who will he have to fight with to actually take possession of the 2026 250cc Championship?

“It’s everybody who has kind of been up there the last few years. Like Chance Hymas. I expect us to go at it, for sure. It will be kind of cool because me and Chance, we both raced each other at Loretta’s. We had some great races, so that’s pretty cool. Jo Shimoda is going to be good. Cole Davies, it’ll be kind of new to him. I don’t think I’ve really raced him in outdoors much. You’ve got to expect that all of these guys are going to bring it. My teammates and the others, it’s going to be fun. I’m just confident. I’m pretty confident going into this year and that’s a big part of it. Deep down, I feel more that way than I ever have, so that’s a good thing.’