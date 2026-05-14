A two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion, as well as a two-time 250SX East Division Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, globetrotting racer Tom Vialle has once again found his way back into the FIM Motocross World Championship. Drafted into service for the 2026 Grand Prix season by the Honda HRC Petronas MXGP team, Vialle, of Avignon, France, was wide open for the opportunity. “When I found out Honda HRC were interested in signing me, I knew that I wasn’t going to get a better opportunity,” offered Vialle on the eve of the 2026 MXGP racing season. And so far, so good for the Honda CRF450R pilot. Five Grands Prix Into the ’26 campaign, Vialle is third in the World Championship point standings, he won the MXGP of Switzerland, and took podium finishes at the MXGPs of Argentina and Trentino. The next stop for the 25-year-old will be the MXGP of France set for the Lacapelle-Marival circuit in Occitanie, France on May 24, 2026.
“Actually, we have a break from racing right now in MXGP,” said Vialle from his home in France. “We have five weeks off. After the last GP, I went on a break for a week in Florida. That was nice just to take one week away from the bike, you know? It’s a long season. Right now I’m just training and getting ready for the next GP, which is France. It’s actually a pretty important race for me. Yeah, just getting ready and training a lot right now and having a good time.”
Ten motos into the 2026 MXGP World Championship, Tom Vialle trails Honda HRC Petronas teammate Jeffrey Herlings and championship leader Lucas Coenen. Vialle is looking forward to the approaching French GP and continuing to close in on his title rivals.
“The French GP is one of the best of the series,” said Vialle. “We are pretty lucky in France. We have a lot of fans coming to the race every year. It’s actually been quite a while for me to be in a big race. The last time I raced that big of a race was probably the Motocross des Nations in 2023 in Ernee. It would be nice to be back and see all the fans that obviously I have not seen for the last three years. It’s a big race for me and hopefully, ready to do good, and hopefully we can be on the podium or fight for the win. That’s the goal.”
His professional career launched in the MXGP MX2 classification in 2019, and in a relatively short amount of time Vialle has gleaned a terrific amount of racing knowledge from competing between Europe and the USA.
“Yeah, it is weird in a way and good in a way,” explained Vialle of his spin-the-world approach. “Three years in the U.S.A. is a long time, and not a long time. I feel like it was pretty easy to get back used to racing in the GPs. That is really something that I was used to. I was a little bit surprised. I thought that maybe I needed some time to adapt again. No, from the first GP this year, I was really back into feeling the GP weekend. It’s a long weekend with both days riding and competing, but it has been good. The adaptation has been good. I was a little be scared of that. I also remember the tracks pretty good and that was nice to see.”
And in only his third Grand Prix of 2026, Vialle went out and won the MXGP of Switzerland at the sweeping Frauenfeld-Gachnang circuit.
“Yeah, it was excellent,” said the Honda HRC Petronas rider. “It was a little bit of a weird circumstance with Jeffrey Herlings and Lucas Coenen having bike issues, but that’s part of the race. I was good in both motos and it was actually nice to win my first overall MXGP race after only three races. It was really early in the season and I didn’t really expect to win a GP that early. It came quick. I feel good on the bike and I’ve been on the podium at those first five races. I’m really happy with the team and the bike. I really enjoy racing right now. Honda, I feel like it’s something special. I’ve been a KTM rider since day one and since my first GP. After everything I’ve done with them in the 250 class in Europe and back in the U.S., I didn’t feel like they were pushing for me in the 450 class. And getting those offers, especially the one from Honda, was excellent. I mean I’ve seen Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb and everyone was struggling with the KTM in the 450 class. Especially in the whoops and stuff. I was really excited to try the Honda and the contract and everything was good. I signed that Honda deal because of the way the team is and the way the bike is. I know the Japanese are working really hard on this new bike that I’m riding. And yeah, I was really happy to move to the 450 class and I think with one of the best bikes right now. So that is what pushed me to sign with Honda.
“I mean I was really happy with my 250 career,” furthered Vialle. “I won four titles and I was really closing that chapter of my career and my goal was to have the best bike and the best team. I mean I was trying to have the best setup to move to the 450 class. The 450 class is gnarly. There are a lot of good guys and you need that good stuff with you to make it happen. That was really my first goal. And Honda, to be honest, brought a longterm deal and they really push and they were really motivated to have me in the team and that’s why I signed with them. So far I’m pretty happy with the decision.
“With Honda, it is a lot different than KTM,” Vialle continued. “Even with the bike and the way you have to ride the bike. The team and the way the team is working is also a lot different. This is something really new and I think I’m the one who can really talk about Europe and the U.S. With KTM I have seen both sides. The way Honda is working and testing and all that stuff is a lot different than what I was used to with KTM. Yeah, we have a lot of options. We are racing the prototype 2027 Honda. We have been testing and making the bike better. Every other month we are trying to have some updates and to make the bike better. So far it has been good.”
Does Vialle feel the fierce and ultra-competitive nature of supercross has been advantageous to his MXGP move?
“I think so,” replied the Frenchman. “I think the supercross and the training has been helpful. Especially in the motos and in timed practice. A lot of small things since I have been back to MXGP are a little bit better. So yeah, I believe supercross is a big help and that’s why I will continue racing supercross this winter. So yeah, I’m pretty excited and I want to keep that in my program. I think training in supercross is a big help for outdoors. I think a lot of people forget that this is my first year in the 450 class, so I need time to adapt to the bike. It’s not easy, you know? All those guys, Jeffrey Herlings, Tim Gajser, Romain Febvre, they have been there in the class for years and years and I’m trying to fight with them and be up there with them. That’s the goal.”
Vialle weighed in on being teammates and working with Herlings in the 2026 MXGP division.
“I mean with Jeffrey we always had a good relationship,” he explained. “We were teammates for four years when I was in Europe. We’ve always had a good relationship. We are pretty good with each other. We train sometimes together. Also for me, having Jeffrey as a teammate, I think he is probably the best teammate you can have to learn form, you know? I can see what he does and why he is so good. I’m trying to learn every weekend and see what he does and hopefully that can help me for my future.”
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|231
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|227
|3
|Tom Vialle
|206
|4
|Tim Gajser
|198
|5
|Romain Febvre
|191