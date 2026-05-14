A two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion, as well as a two-time 250SX East Division Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, globetrotting racer Tom Vialle has once again found his way back into the FIM Motocross World Championship. Drafted into service for the 2026 Grand Prix season by the Honda HRC Petronas MXGP team, Vialle, of Avignon, France, was wide open for the opportunity. “When I found out Honda HRC were interested in signing me, I knew that I wasn’t going to get a better opportunity,” offered Vialle on the eve of the 2026 MXGP racing season. And so far, so good for the Honda CRF450R pilot. Five Grands Prix Into the ’26 campaign, Vialle is third in the World Championship point standings, he won the MXGP of Switzerland, and took podium finishes at the MXGPs of Argentina and Trentino. The next stop for the 25-year-old will be the MXGP of France set for the Lacapelle-Marival circuit in Occitanie, France on May 24, 2026.

“Actually, we have a break from racing right now in MXGP,” said Vialle from his home in France. “We have five weeks off. After the last GP, I went on a break for a week in Florida. That was nice just to take one week away from the bike, you know? It’s a long season. Right now I’m just training and getting ready for the next GP, which is France. It’s actually a pretty important race for me. Yeah, just getting ready and training a lot right now and having a good time.”

Ten motos into the 2026 MXGP World Championship, Tom Vialle trails Honda HRC Petronas teammate Jeffrey Herlings and championship leader Lucas Coenen. Vialle is looking forward to the approaching French GP and continuing to close in on his title rivals.

“The French GP is one of the best of the series,” said Vialle. “We are pretty lucky in France. We have a lot of fans coming to the race every year. It’s actually been quite a while for me to be in a big race. The last time I raced that big of a race was probably the Motocross des Nations in 2023 in Ernee. It would be nice to be back and see all the fans that obviously I have not seen for the last three years. It’s a big race for me and hopefully, ready to do good, and hopefully we can be on the podium or fight for the win. That’s the goal.”