Triumph has announced two big changes for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer. First, 5.11 has become the team’s new title sponsor, introduced officially as the 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing Team for the Fox Raceway National opener on May 30. This partnership has been in the works since the start of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship this year but now the official title sponsorship aspect is complete.

And second, the team confirmed the five-rider roster for this summer. Jordon Smith and Mikkel Haarup (who raced the 250 Class last summer and rode extremely well) will debut the Triumph TF 450-X, as Gage Linville, Austin Forkner, and rookie Deacon Denno will all be racing the TF 250-X machine. After winning the 2026 SMX Next – Supercross Championship at the Philadelphia SX last month, he said he would be racing all of Pro Motocross. Now, Denno’s jump to the pro ranks has been confirmed.

The team's sixth rider, Jalek Swoll is out for the immediate future with his third Achilles tendon injury in the last year. His contract with the team is up at the end of this year.

The following press release is from Triumph:

TRIUMPH AND 5.11 STRENGTHEN SUPERMOTOCROSS PARTNERSHIP

Triumph Factory Racing is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its partnership with 5.11, the global leader in purpose-built apparel, who will become title sponsor of the US race team for the upcoming 2026 AMA Pro Motocross season.

Having partnered with Triumph Factory Racing for the AMA SuperMotocross season, providing high-quality teamwear for its personnel along with additional support as a primary partner for a number of Supercross races, 5.11 has officially become the team’s title sponsor for the remainder of 2026. With a shared vision for the future and total synergy in their approach to business and pushing boundaries, Triumph and 5.11 are excited to extend their partnership further.