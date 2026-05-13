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Premium Air Filters Built for Long Life

May 13, 2026, 12:45pm
Premium Air Filters Built for Long Life

PREMIUM AIR FILTERS

Dual-stage, long life Premium Air filters are made of chemical resistant, high quality polyester-based foam. Heat-laminated, dual-stage design allows for superior filtration by eliminating the passage of fine dirt and dust, while helping to prevent airflow blockage. Special reticulation process offers unsurpassed airflow and filtration. Permabond ultra-high strength seams increase the integrity of the filters wash after wash. Packaged individually in a resealable bag.

Features

• Reusable Long Life Air Filter
• Chemical Resistant, Polyester Based Foam
• 15mm High Flow Filtering Thickness
• Heat Laminated, Dual-Stage Reticulated Foam
• Permabond Ultra-High Strength Seams
• Low Profile Rubber Grommet
• Plush 13mm Sealing Foam

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26PF_RX_SponsoredPost_Web-Article_2100X950_GROUP

Maxima’s race-proven Air Filter Cleaner and Foam Filter Treatment (FFT) bring a high level of protection to your intake, providing peace of mind in even the most demanding conditions. 

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26PF_RX_SponsoredPost_Web-Article_2100X1400_GROUP

ProFilter premium air filters blend advanced, high-quality materials with a proven dual-stage design to guard your machine’s intake against power-robbing dirt and engine-killing debris. Our unique heat-laminated foam layers—ranging in both thickness and function—flow air directly to your engine with minimal restriction while simultaneously trapping dirt, sand, and ultra-fine dust. Available for most major motorcycle, ATV, and side-by-side applications, each ProFilter also features a chemically-resistant construction for long life and painless cleaning, a broad surface area for easy oiling, and a greaseless foam ring to provide a perfect seal.

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26PF_RX_SponsoredPost_Web-Article_2100X1197_GROUP

SLR Honda is a championship-caliber race team backed by American Honda, with a proven legacy in off-road racing and multiple titles across the Baja 1000, NGPC, WORCS, and more. Now competing in professional Supercross and Motocross, we bring the same discipline, technical excellence, and competitive mindset that defined our off-road dominance to the sport’s highest level.

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26PF_RX_SponsoredPost_Web-Article_2100X770_GROUP

ProFilter Premium Air Filters

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