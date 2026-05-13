Roczen fell in the heat and had eighth gate pick, he went out by the box which I also thought was risky, but it also gave him some room to move. Start by the #96 and it could be over with his skill/bike, right?

By the way, Roczen’s two “fake” starts were not good but on the PulpMX Show he told us he was never worried about that, his team owner Pipes reiterated that also. Kenny said he doesn’t really try at those, so our concerns were moot.

So, the gate drops and it was Lawrence with maybe a perfect start. He was clearly out front on the inside, I put my head down to Tweet “HL holeshot” and before I knew it, the German had come through in the clutch when he released his own clutch. Roczen came right in behind Lawrence, passed him in the second turn and took off.

On the PulpMX Show, Roczen said he knew that Lawrence would make an attack later in the race, so he was also conserving some energy out there. And to be honest, it really looked like that. The whoops and the sand were the only thing tricky for these guys, other than that they were marking each other out there. Like the Tour de France, the push was coming at the end, right?

Until Jorge Prado entered the chat that is. Prado caught up to the front runners and, to me, forced Lawrence to make the mistakes he did. Prado was really good in the whoops, Lawrence was having some issues there. Hunter lost the front end and went off the track, three turns later he overshot a triple, pushed the front and down he went.

The title was Roczen’s, we’ll never know who was going to win in the “Lawrence’s late push and Roczen’s saved up energy” battle in SLC. Roczen’s the champ and in my 30 years of going to the races, maybe the most improbable one.

The PMG Suzuki manager, Larry Brooks, who is fighting cancer, showed up and told me he’s never cried before at any of his SX titles but with all that’s been going on with him and his bond with Kenny, he said he let loose the waterworks.