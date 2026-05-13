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How Many 250F Wins Did Haiden Deegan Earn in His Career?

May 13, 2026, 2:00pm
How Many 250F Wins Did Haiden Deegan Earn in His Career?
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

How Many 250F Wins Did Haiden Deegan Earn in His Career?

With the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season now complete and in the rear-view mirror, so is Haiden Deegan’s 250cc racing career. The second-generation rider is now set to make his 450 Class debut at the Fox Raceway National AMA Pro Motocross Championship season opener, then race the 450SMX Class of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship as well. So, how do Deegan's 250cc stats tally up?

Between AMA Supercross and Motocross, plus the SMX Playoffs, Deegan earned 32 total wins in 76 total starts. The breakdown is as follows: 14 in both SX and MX, then four overall wins in the SMX Playoffs. In total, Deegan tallied six titles (two each in SX, MX, and the SMX Playoffs). 

When you compare Deegan to some of the sport’s all-time greats, his numbers hold up well. Ryan Villopoto, one of the best 250 four-stroke racers of all-time, landed 30 total SX and MX wins in 65 starts, obviously without the SMX Playoffs format. Villopoto landed four total 250 titles in the traditional 250SX and 250MX classes, three-straight in Pro Motocross and one in 250 Supercross. Deegan also has four titles in those disciplines, two in Monster Energy Supercross, two in 250 Pro Motocross.

And one more thing that is impressive to note in Deegan’s 250 career: he was always at the races! He had a pre-season wrist injury ahead of the 2024 250SX East Division opener but still made it to round one. Other than his broken collarbone and DNF in the SMX Finale last year while battling Jo Shimoda for the title, we can only think of one other race where he crashed out: his rookie debut at the 2022 Ironman National, when he crashed in the first moto doing a big jump. Note: At that 250SX East opener when he showed up with the wrist injury, Deegan landed 16th at the 2024 Detroit SX, but he actually finished the race (albeit two laps down) with badly bent handlebars after that infamous first-turn pileup off the start of the race. 

Haiden Deegan's 250SX Wins

Haiden Deegan

Haiden Deegan

Temecula, CA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Supercross 
Denver 		250SX WestMay 2, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
St. Louis 		250SX ShowdownApril 4, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestFebruary 14, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Glendale 		250SX WestFebruary 7, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Houston 		250SX WestJanuary 31, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX WestJanuary 24, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 17, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 10, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Denver 		250SX WestMay 3, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX WestFebruary 22, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX WestJanuary 25, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 11, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 24, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Haiden Deegan's 250 Pro Motocross Wins

Haiden Deegan

Haiden Deegan

Temecula, CA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 23, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 9, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 12, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Southwick 		250June 28, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 14, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250May 31, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 24, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Southwick 		250June 29, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 8, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250June 1, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 25, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 22, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 1, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Haiden Deegan's 250SMX Playoff Wins

Haiden Deegan

Haiden Deegan

Temecula, CA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 1 		250SMXSeptember 6, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 2 		250SMXSeptember 14, 2024 Yamaha
1
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 1 		250SMXSeptember 7, 2024 Yamaha
1
SuperMotocross 
SuperMotocross World Championship Final 		250SMXSeptember 23, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
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