Somehow, Steve Matthes pulled it off once again. You might think Ken Roczen winning the 450SX title was the biggest storyline of the weekend from the Salt Lake City Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale (and you are right), but there is a close second, with Matthes hosting another great event to raise a ton of money for a bunch of privateer racers.

With much support from the industry and fans alike, the 2026 PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge took place on Friday following the conclusion of press day activities as 22 riders battled for the big payout of the purposefully-chaotic race. But in the end, it was Cade Clason who took the overall win and the biggest payday.

Clason had just announced on Thursday he would be racing for the final time at the SX finale, after calling it a career on his dream of chasing professional racing. Then, Clason charged through the field in moto two to take the overall win, and over $23,000 that came with it! Clason was emotional after the race, rightfully so. Props to him on the win, and making it through Saturday's final main event safely as well. Kevin Moranz (second overall) and Fredrik Noren (third overall) also had hefty paydays of their own, as all 22 participants received some kind of payout. In total, $87,000 was raised for the privateers. How freakin' cool is that?!