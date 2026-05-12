The SMX world is still buzzing over Ken Roczen’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. We’ve called it the greatest story in supercross history, and we’re not even sure what else could even compete in that category. For the last 72 hours, people have been weighing in on all the against-the-odds and full-circle angles to this title. For The List, we’ll try to find them all. Anything we missed?

Oldest Champion Ever: Age expectations have moved back rapidly in this sport, but Roczen has now become the first 30-something AMA Supercross Champion. He’s actually 32, whereas Cooper Webb (2025) and Eli Tomac (2022) were 29 during their latest titles. They were the oldest until now.

Youngest Champion Ever: Ken Roczen is the oldest AMA Supercross Champion ever, but he's also the youngest Grand Prix winner ever. He won the MX2 Grand Prix of Germany on June 22, 2009, at the age of 15 years, 57 days old. Roczen is also the youngest FIM Motocross World Champion ever at 17 years, 128 days old when won the 2011 MX2 World Championship.

His First Pro GP Took Place Exactly 17 Years Before this SX Title: This is just bizarre. Roczen’s Grand Prix debut, at age 15, took place at the Grand Prix of Portugal, which took place on May 9-10th of 2009. He won this 450SX Championship on May 9th, 2016. Yes, May 9th was a Saturday in both 2009 and 2026!