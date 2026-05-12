While all eyes were on the Cole Davies and Haiden Deegan battle in the 250SX season finale in Utah, there were several other things happening in the race you might have missed. Kawasaki Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker both had crashes in the whoops section that led to a DNF, which was caught on the TV broadcast. Luckily, both riders are sore and do not have serious injuries.

Nate Thrasher was another rider that had a DNF in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. Thrasher posted to Instagram that his clutch system failed, resulting in the DNF. He is credited with 18th place after completing only 16 full laps to race winner Davies' 19 laps.

Thrasher posted on Instagram: