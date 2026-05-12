Nate Thrasher on SX Finale DNF: “My clutch system started to fail… It’s frustrating to end the last round with a mechanical issue”
While all eyes were on the Cole Davies and Haiden Deegan battle in the 250SX season finale in Utah, there were several other things happening in the race you might have missed. Kawasaki Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker both had crashes in the whoops section that led to a DNF, which was caught on the TV broadcast. Luckily, both riders are sore and do not have serious injuries.
Nate Thrasher was another rider that had a DNF in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. Thrasher posted to Instagram that his clutch system failed, resulting in the DNF. He is credited with 18th place after completing only 16 full laps to race winner Davies' 19 laps.
Thrasher posted on Instagram:
“Last round was going really well for me. I felt good and comfortable all day — honestly the best I’ve felt all season. My starts held me back a bit, but I was able to manage and keep pushing forward. Unfortunately around lap five of the main event, my clutch system started to fail. I tried to salvage it and make the best of it, but it eventually gave out completely.
It’s frustrating to end the last round with a mechanical issue, especially with how much progress I felt like I was making. Still, I’m excited to carry this momentum into outdoors. Huge thanks to my team for all the hard work and support.”
Thrasher scored fifth in the 250SX East Division Championship, landing two podiums on the season including his win in Cleveland. That Cleveland SX Triple Crown win was a record-breaking sixth straight year with a win for the Tennessee native. That is the most consecutive years with a 250SX win!
The positive thing for Thrasher is he is healthy heading into the AMA Pro Motocross Championship as he is looking for a new contract for 2027.
Nate Thrasher's 2026 SX Results
Nate ThrasherLivingston, TN
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|18
SupercrossSalt Lake City
|250SX Showdown
|May 9, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossPhiladelphia
|250SX East
|April 25, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossCleveland
|250SX East
|April 18, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossNashville
|250SX East
|April 11, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
SupercrossSt. Louis
|250SX Showdown
|April 4, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|March 28, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX Showdown
|March 21, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 7, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|February 28, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 21, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F