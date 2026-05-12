At the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale, Garrett Marchbanks (450SX) and Caden Dudney (250SX) were named Rookies of the Year.

Of his 15 450SX starts this year, Marchbanks had a season-best seventh (Daytona and Denver SX rounds) as he finished 14th in the championship in his first full 450SX season. The #36 scored five single-digit finishes.

Marchbanks said in the Monster Energy Kawasaki team's post-race release:

“The last round of the season was a solid one for me, and it was really nice to be able to make it here. I haven't been able to race Salt Lake too many times, so it was really fun for me to be able to race this year on the 450. It wasn’t the exact result I wanted, but qualifying was super solid. At the end of the day, we found some really good settings that felt like we were going in the right direction. In the heat race, I felt great, got off to a good start, and put in some good laps. In the main event, I had an okay start and had to work my way through the pack. I got into 11th trying to make some more passes, but the track was difficult tonight, and the whoops were part of it. I'm super happy to come out of it healthy, heading into the outdoors.”

As for Dudney, he scored 17th in the 250SX East Division standings in his six 250SX starts after jumping up to the pro ranks at the Arlington SX. Dudney landed a season-best 11th at the Daytona SX as he scored 44 points on the year. Dudney was pulled out of his rough SX season in order to focus on the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Despite not being in action in Utah, Dudney was still given the rookie of the year honors. If his Pro Motocross season goes anything like he and the team expects it do, it would not be shocking to see him land the MX Rookie of the Year award as well.

Landen Gordon and Kayden Minear also stepped up as 250SX rookies this year, with Gordon landing on the podium at the Cleveland Supercross Triple Crown. However, Gordon only scored 36 total points in his four 250SX East starts (22-2-21-9 finishes)[Note: don't look not but those are very Nate Thrasher-y results to start the pro career for Gordon!]. As for Minear, he scored 27 points in his two 250SX West starts (5-12 finishes), having to go through the LCQ in Denver before pulling of that top-five debut finish.

Garrett Marchbanks' 2026 SX Results