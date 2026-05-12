Despite the recent news that the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team would be going away after the completion of the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship, Husqvarna will continue to produce and sell motorcycles.

A press release announced a nine-bike lineup for the 2027 models, ranging from minicycle bikes for kids up to the FC 450 model. Similar to the 2027 KTM MX models, the ’27 Husqvarna lineup is highlighted by BNGs (Bold New Graphics). The lineup features three two-strokes (TC 125, TC 250, and TC 300), plus three four-strokes (FC 250, FC 350, and FC 450), as well as three minicycle bikes (TC 50, TC 65, and TC 85 19/16 & 17/14).

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Husqvarna Mobility announces refreshed 2027 motocross line-up

All nine machines combine advanced technology with a Swedish-inspired design

Husqvarna Mobility is excited to unveil its 2027 motocross line-up. The complete range, from the TC 50 through to the FC 450, is expertly assembled around white frames and finished with a fresh new look that underlines the brand’s progression. The competition-focused line-up includes both 2-stroke and 4-stroke options, delivering exceptional motocross performance for riders of all abilities.