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Watch: Salt Lake City SX Video Highlights

May 11, 2026, 9:20am
Watch: Salt Lake City SX Video Highlights
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round 17 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday. Check out the video highlights from the Salt Lake City SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event, and Chase Sexton (Kawasaki) took the 450SX race win. Ken Roczen, who finished fifth, took the 450SX title.

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There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

Video Highlights

250SX

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown

May 9, 2026
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:01.871 49.841 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:04.316 2.445 50.607 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:08.337 4.021 50.681 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
4 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:16.593 8.257 50.021 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:26.512 9.920 51.307 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX

May 9, 2026
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:10.489 50.459 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:12.585 2.096 50.862 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 21:13.797 1.213 50.331 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:14.409 0.612 50.958 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:20.651 6.243 50.122 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Supercross 2026 - Round 17, Salt Lake City | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 5/9/26 | Motorsports on NBC

SMX Insider Post Race Show | Round 17 Salt Lake City | SuperMotocross 2026

Post Race Media Briefing - 2026 Salt Lake City Supercross

Ken Roczen Post Race Media Briefing - 2026 450SX Champion

Dustin Pipes Post Race Media Briefing - 450SX Championship Team Owner

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