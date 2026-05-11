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Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

May 11, 2026, 6:00am
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 17 (of 17) - Salt Lake City SX in Salt Lake City, Utah

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown

May 9, 2026
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:01.871 49.841 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:04.316 2.445 50.607 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:08.337 4.021 50.681 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
4 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:16.593 8.257 50.021 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:26.512 9.920 51.307 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
6 Max Vohland Max Vohland 16:29.954 3.442 51.746 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Derek Kelley Derek Kelley 16:31.413 1.459 52.097 Riverside, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
8 Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder 16:34.958 3.545 52.072 Menifee, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
9 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 16:36.293 1.335 51.802 Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Henry Miller Henry Miller 16:37.053 0.760 52.373 Rochester, MN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Cole Davies (Yamaha)
Cole Davies (Yamaha) Align Media
250SX podium
250SX podium Align Media
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX

May 9, 2026
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:10.489 50.459 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:12.585 2.096 50.862 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 21:13.797 1.213 50.331 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:14.409 0.612 50.958 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:20.651 6.243 50.122 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
6 Justin Hill Justin Hill 21:24.752 4.102 50.531 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:26.304 1.553 50.238 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
8 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:33.304 7.000 50.839 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
9 Christian Craig Christian Craig 21:39.903 6.600 51.306 Temecula, CA United States Honda CRF450R
10 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 21:44.685 4.783 51.764 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Chase Sexton (Kawasaki)
Chase Sexton (Kawasaki) Align Media
450SX podium
450SX podium Align Media

Championship Standings

Haiden Deegan (250SX West), Cole Davies (250SX East), and Ken Roczen (450SX) were the 2026 season champions.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 233
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 177
3Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 168
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 164
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 146
6Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 121
7Cameron McAdoo
Cameron McAdoo 		Sioux City, IA United States 107
8Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman 		Sebastopol, CA United States 107
9Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 90
10Lux Turner Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 86
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 231
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 180
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 160
4Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 140
5Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 137
6Devin Simonson Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States 124
7Henry Miller Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 104
8Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
9Derek Kelley Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States 94
10Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 72
Full Standings
  • Ken Roczen
    Ken Roczen Align Media
  • Ken Roczen
    Ken Roczen Align Media
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 346
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 315
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 275
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 273
6Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 237
7Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 203
8Joey Savatgy
Joey Savatgy 		Thomasville, GA United States 194
9Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 189
10Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 188
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 6 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 126
2Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 110
3Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 99
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 96
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 88
6Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 73
7Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 67
8Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 61
9Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 55
10Kailub Russell Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 54
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 135
2Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 129
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 115
4Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 115
5Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
6Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 85
7Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 72
8Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 61
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 152
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 144
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 143
4Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 91
6Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 80
7Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 77
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 52
9Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 41
10Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 39
Full Standings

2026 US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 5 (of 7) 

Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 5 (of 19)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 244
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 241
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 204
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 202
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 185
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 170
7Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 159
8Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 150
9Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 133
10Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 114
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 231
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 227
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 206
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 198
5Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 191
6Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 178
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 146
8Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 144
9Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 138
10Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 110
Full Standings

SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 4 (of 7)

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles

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