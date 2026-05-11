It's been no secret that Chase Sexton has had troubles adapting to his Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450 since making the switch after the SMX Playoffs in 2025. Even though he was able to win the third round earlier this year, he has only been on the podium one other time before Salt Lake City, a second place finish in Detroit.

“To be honest, I didn’t even ride supercross this week," Sexton said. "I’ve just been riding outdoors, so maybe that was the key. I think for me, my riding, it may not look like it on the track or this season, but I don’t think, especially during the week, I haven’t been riding super bad. It's just haven’t had a lot of comfort. Like today I just said, ‘Don’t touch the bike,’ and if it's not perfect, obviously just clicker adjustments for the whoops, but no shock off, no fork off, I am just going to ride it. Ride what I have, and it seemed to work out pretty well. But I told myself, if I could get through the first 10 minutes...I haven’t been comfortable in the whoops pretty much all year and I told myself if I could get through the first 10 minutes and I’m still in the race and I go to jumping, I have a good chance of winning. I told my dad that, ‘I’m not skimming these whoops the whole main event, it’s just not happening.’ And plus, I wanted to make it to outdoors. So, it worked out to my favor, everything I imagined kinda played out and got to do a cool ghost ride after the race.”

This win marks the fourth year in a row that Sexton has won at the finale in Salt Lake. And while very-soon-to-be-450-rider Haiden Deegan says he is motivated by win bonuses, Chase had a much simpler motivation heading into Salt Lake this year:

“I don’t know who I told today, I was like, ‘I just want to get a trophy again,’" Sexton said. "My motorhome by this point of the year is normally filled up and we are shipping them back home because we don’t have any more room. But this year it's two of them that have dust on them. I don’t have any reason to ship them home. So, I just wanted to get a trophy and I was really motivated. Obviously last year I was in a must win scenario, 2023 I didn’t have to win. And ’24 I kinda feel like I was in a similar spot, I mean my year was better than what it's been this year, but I only had one win. And I didn’t wanna go out on just one win, I wanted to get another one. And I knew the track was going to be difficult so if I could just ride smooth that came into my favor. I know where I could be aggressive and where I couldn’t and the turns were pretty open to where I could roll them pretty well. I knew from half-way on, I wasn’t pushing super well but I knew I had a comfortable pace to keep it going. I do like this place, I won here on 250s when we were here for the seven weeks and it's become, not a home race obviously, but it feels very familiar.”