What a race in Salt Lake City! Ken Roczen gets his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX title, setting records in the sport and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, DeCal Works, and Fly Racing, host Steve Matthes will welcome Roczen to the show by calling in to talk about that night, the turning point of the series, Yellow Magic, and more!

Also in-studio will be Jason Thomas from Fly Racing, Darkside from the Moto-X Pod, and Mike Ulrich from Yamaha.

Dustin Pipes became the first private team to win a 450SX title since 2008 with Roczen’s win. In the teams eighth season they have reached the pinnacle of the sport and we’ll talk to Dustin tonight about how it all began, thoughts on the night and more.

Speaking of winning, Mitch Payton will call in as well to bench race about his teams night, his company being on the #94 Suzuki machine and more.

Cade Clason hung up the boots on the weekend, we’ll have Cade on tonight to talk about the feeling he had out there, what’s next for him, the win at the LCQ Challenge and more.

We’re also going to do the drawing for the 2026 YZ450F tonight as well as the other prizes for the LCQ Challenge Raffle as well!

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

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From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.

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The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing